Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE Dr Chris Busby in Latvia on Greens' Nuclear Sell-Out and Europe's Energy Wars - 00:40:00

#3 - EXCLUSIVE Ed Revill Adverse Possession, Biochar, soil fertility and the Bill Gates owned Green Movement, Exposing Green Subsidy Scams - 00:25:00

#4 - Why the Royals' Days Are Numbered: Graham Smith at Republic members day 2026 - 00:30:00

#5 - Earl Spencer book: Richard Kay and Andrew Morton Charles Diana break-up setting the record straight - 01:20:00

#6 - MI5 Spy Chief 'Spy Ken' McCallum warns UK faces Russia Iran's multiple threats - 00:20:00

#7 - Trump withdraws support, says Ukraine should get a new leader, Zelenskyy slams US/Russia diesel deal - 00:04:00

#8 - Wes Streeting Bilderberg NATO UK Defence Secretary at CSIS Washington US-UK Military Ties - 00:25:00

#9 - Air Chief Marshal Sir Johnny Stringer NATO's new 'battleplan to defeat Russia' BBC Security Brief - 00:10:00

#10 - Alex Krainer Harley Schlanger on Paul Richards and hidden UK the head of the snake - 01:10:00

#11 - Iran President Pezeshkian Addresses United Nations 2026 General Debate - 00:20:00