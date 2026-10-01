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Program Information
State Of The City reports
Why the Royals' Days Are Numbered: CEO Graham Smith at Republic members day 2026
2
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Oct. 16, 2026, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/10/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-44/
#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - EXCLUSIVE Dr Chris Busby in Latvia on Greens' Nuclear Sell-Out and Europe's Energy Wars - 00:40:00
#3 - EXCLUSIVE Ed Revill Adverse Possession, Biochar, soil fertility and the Bill Gates owned Green Movement, Exposing Green Subsidy Scams - 00:25:00
#4 - Why the Royals' Days Are Numbered: Graham Smith at Republic members day 2026 - 00:30:00
#5 - Earl Spencer book: Richard Kay and Andrew Morton Charles Diana break-up setting the record straight - 01:20:00
#6 - MI5 Spy Chief 'Spy Ken' McCallum warns UK faces Russia Iran's multiple threats - 00:20:00
#7 - Trump withdraws support, says Ukraine should get a new leader, Zelenskyy slams US/Russia diesel deal - 00:04:00
#8 - Wes Streeting Bilderberg NATO UK Defence Secretary at CSIS Washington US-UK Military Ties - 00:25:00
#9 - Air Chief Marshal Sir Johnny Stringer NATO's new 'battleplan to defeat Russia' BBC Security Brief - 00:10:00
#10 - Alex Krainer Harley Schlanger on Paul Richards and hidden UK the head of the snake - 01:10:00
#11 - Iran President Pezeshkian Addresses United Nations 2026 General Debate - 00:20:00

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