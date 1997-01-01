Sonic Café. Welcome to episode 38. I’m your host Scott Clark. This time the Sonic Café fades into the shadowy underworld of Spy Guys. Listen for an eclectic collection of tunes from Art of Noise, Barry Adamson, Henry Mancini and Thievery Corporation plus OO7 movie themes from You Only Live Twice and Skyfall… All that along with a cast of sinister characters who are a clear and present danger and must be removed with extreme prejudice… we need your help to succeed. So get out your decoder ring and trench coat and join us for Spy Guys… here at the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Man From U.N.C.L.E., The Spies Artist: Al Caiola LP: Sounds for Spies and Private Eyes Yr: 1965 Song 2: Mystery Artist: Piero Umiliani LP: Requiem For A Secret Agent Yr: 1967 Song 3: Theme From Don Artist: Kalyanji Anandji LP: Movie Soundtrack Yr: 1978 Song 4: 007, A Phantasy Bond Theme Artist: Barry Adamson LP: Soul Murder Yr: 1992 Song 5: You Amuse Me Mr. Bond Artist: Christopher Walken LP: A View to a Kill Yr: 1985 Song 6: James Bond Theme Artist: Art Of Noise LP: Below the Waist Yr: 1989 Song 7: Throw Me A Bone… Artist: Dr. Evil LP: Austin Powers Yr: 1997 Song 8: You Only Live Twice Theme Song Artist: Nancy Sinatra LP: James Bond Yr: 1967 Song 9: Peter Gunn (Max Sedgley Remix) Artist: Sarah Vaughan LP: Verve Remixed, Vol. 3 Yr: 2005 Song 10: Shellah V. Artist: Chris Joss LP: You've Been Spiked Yr: 2004 Song 11: Our Man Flint Artist: Hugo Montenegro LP: Movie Soundtrack Yr: 1966 Song 12: Phone Cops Hardball Artist: Johnny Fever LP: WKRP Yr: 1978 Song 13: Secret Agent Man Artist: Edwin Astley LP: Movie Soundtrack Yr: 1967 Song 14: Skyfall (Lyric) Artist: Adele LP: Movie Soundtrack Yr: 2012 Song 15: Nothing To Lose Artist: Kevin Spacey LP: American Beauty Yr: 1999 Song 16: Culture Of Fear Artist: Thievery Corporation LP: Culture Of Fear Yr: 2011 Song 17: Sale To Competing World Powers Artist: James Bond LP: Unknown Album Yr: 1967 Song 18: Maintain (Instrumental) Artist: Strange Fruit Project LP: Mushroom Jazz 5 Yr: 2005 Song 19: Pink Panther Theme Artist: Henry Mancini LP: Movie Soundtrack Yr: 1964 Song 20: T.S.B.O.L. Artist: Robert Miles LP: Organik Yr: 2001
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.