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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
SPY GUYZ: Get Out Your Decoder Ring and Trench Coat
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Oct. 17, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café. Welcome to episode 38. I’m your host Scott Clark. This time the Sonic Café fades into the shadowy underworld of Spy Guys. Listen for an eclectic collection of tunes from Art of Noise, Barry Adamson, Henry Mancini and Thievery Corporation plus OO7 movie themes from You Only Live Twice and Skyfall… All that along with a cast of sinister characters who are a clear and present danger and must be removed with extreme prejudice… we need your help to succeed. So get out your decoder ring and trench coat and join us for Spy Guys… here at the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Man From U.N.C.L.E., The Spies
Artist: Al Caiola
LP: Sounds for Spies and Private Eyes
Yr: 1965
Song 2: Mystery
Artist: Piero Umiliani
LP: Requiem For A Secret Agent
Yr: 1967
Song 3: Theme From Don
Artist: Kalyanji Anandji
LP: Movie Soundtrack
Yr: 1978
Song 4: 007, A Phantasy Bond Theme
Artist: Barry Adamson
LP: Soul Murder
Yr: 1992
Song 5: You Amuse Me Mr. Bond
Artist: Christopher Walken
LP: A View to a Kill
Yr: 1985
Song 6: James Bond Theme
Artist: Art Of Noise
LP: Below the Waist
Yr: 1989
Song 7: Throw Me A Bone…
Artist: Dr. Evil
LP: Austin Powers
Yr: 1997
Song 8: You Only Live Twice Theme Song
Artist: Nancy Sinatra
LP: James Bond
Yr: 1967
Song 9: Peter Gunn (Max Sedgley Remix)
Artist: Sarah Vaughan
LP: Verve Remixed, Vol. 3
Yr: 2005
Song 10: Shellah V.
Artist: Chris Joss
LP: You've Been Spiked
Yr: 2004
Song 11: Our Man Flint
Artist: Hugo Montenegro
LP: Movie Soundtrack
Yr: 1966
Song 12: Phone Cops Hardball
Artist: Johnny Fever
LP: WKRP
Yr: 1978
Song 13: Secret Agent Man
Artist: Edwin Astley
LP: Movie Soundtrack
Yr: 1967
Song 14: Skyfall (Lyric)
Artist: Adele
LP: Movie Soundtrack
Yr: 2012
Song 15: Nothing To Lose
Artist: Kevin Spacey
LP: American Beauty
Yr: 1999
Song 16: Culture Of Fear
Artist: Thievery Corporation
LP: Culture Of Fear
Yr: 2011
Song 17: Sale To Competing World Powers
Artist: James Bond
LP: Unknown Album
Yr: 1967
Song 18: Maintain (Instrumental)
Artist: Strange Fruit Project
LP: Mushroom Jazz 5
Yr: 2005
Song 19: Pink Panther Theme
Artist: Henry Mancini
LP: Movie Soundtrack
Yr: 1964
Song 20: T.S.B.O.L.
Artist: Robert Miles
LP: Organik
Yr: 2001
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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00:58:00 1 Oct. 17, 2026
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