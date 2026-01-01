Summary: Today, we begin with a question that has hovered over the last three years like smoke that refuses to clear. A question that Israel avoids, that media tiptoes around, and that survivors whisper behind closed doors.

What exactly is the Hannibal Directive?

Is it a military protocol? Is it a policy? Is it an unwritten rule? Or is it something far darker, a command that allows soldiers to kill their own citizens if they are at risk of being taken hostage?

We ask this not to provoke, not to sensationalize, but because truth demands it. Because for three years, we have been fed a narrative that now collapses under the weight of evidence.

And that brings us to October 7th.

The day the world was told that one thousand one hundred and ninety five Israelis were killed by Hamas. The day Israel declared itself the victim of unimaginable brutality. The day that became the justification for genocide, for bombardment, for siege, for starvation, for the destruction of Gaza.

But now, three years later, we must ask the question that refuses to die.

Who really killed the 1,195 Israelis?

Was it Hamas? Was it Israeli forces? Was it both? Was it chaos? Was it the Hannibal Directive?

For three years, we were told stories that turned out to be false. We were told about beheaded babies. We were told about mass atrocities that evaporated under investigation. We were told numbers that shifted, details that changed, claims that collapsed.

We were told a version of events designed to ignite rage, to justify war, to silence criticism, to erase context.

But now, the truth is emerging. Survivors have spoken. Investigators have dug deeper. Journalists have uncovered testimonies. Analysts have examined footage. And the world is beginning to understand that the story of October 7th is not as simple as Israel claimed.

And while the truth struggles to surface, Gaza continues to bleed.

The genocide did not pause. It did not slow. It did not stop. Even after ceasefire agreements were announced, the bombs continued to fall. The drones continued to circle. The tanks continued to advance. The siege continued to suffocate.

Children still die. Families still starve. Hospitals still collapse. Neighborhoods still vanish. And the world watches a genocide unfold in real time, even as leaders pretend the violence has ended.

Ceasefire in name. Destruction in practice.

And while Gaza burns, the West Bank lives under a different kind of terror.

Every day, Palestinians in the West Bank wake up knowing that settlers may attack their homes, their farms, their children. Every day, they face armed groups who act with impunity, protected by the military, encouraged by extremist politicians, shielded by a system that treats Palestinian life as disposable.

Villages are raided. Olive trees are burned. Homes are torched. Families are beaten. Children are kidnapped. Land is stolen.

This is not a rare occurrence. This is daily life. This is the reality of occupation. This is the truth the world is finally beginning to see.

And all of it, Gaza, the West Bank, the settlers, the siege, the genocide, circles back to the question we began with.

What is the Hannibal Directive? What happened on October 7th? Who killed the 1,195 Israelis? Why were lies spread so quickly? Why were investigations blocked? Why were journalists silenced? Why were survivors ignored?

And why, after three years, does Israel still refuse to answer?

Today, we confront these questions. We confront the narrative. We confront the silence. We confront the truth buried under rubble, under propaganda, under fear.

Because truth is not a threat. Truth is not antisemitic. Truth is not dangerous. Truth is necessary.

And today, we begin.

Let’s step into the conversation the world has avoided. Let’s examine the evidence. Let’s confront the lies. Let’s listen to the voices that were silenced. Let’s speak the truth that refuses to die.

This is This Week in Palestine. This is where truth stands unfiltered. This is where clarity does not bend. This is where courage speaks.

And this is where we begin.

If you have thoughts, I want to hear them.

Email me at TWIPpodcasts@gmail.com and tell me how you see it.

This is This Week in Palestine.