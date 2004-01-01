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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Oct. 18, 2026, midnight
Roy Brown's going to get us fired up and we've got new blues from Brandon Isaac's latest album, Lookin' Through My Window, it's a winner. We'll draw a direct line from a hokum blues classic, a 1930s gospel standard and a 1950s pop hit by Toronto group The Diamonds. Stick around to the end to hear some of the finest country slide guitar playing ever.
Artist - Title - Year
Roy Brown - Boogie At Midnight - 1949
Parker Brothers - Somebody Touched Me - 1961
Blue Lu Barker - Don't You Make Me High - 1938
Brandon Isaak - People Are Crazy - 2026
Rufus Thomas, Jr - Walking In The Rain - 1953
Joe Louis Walker & The Bosstalkers - Going To Canada - 1994
Hadda Brooks Trio - You Won't Let Me Go - 1946
Tampa Red & Georgia Tom - It's Tight Like That - 1935
The Heavenly Gospel Singers - Precious Lord, Take My Hand - 1937
The Detroiters - Seek And Ye Shall Find - 1949
The Ebonaires - Lawd, Lawd, Lawd - 1956
The Revelaires - She Wears My Ring - 1973
The Diamonds - She Say - 1959
Susie Arioli Band - Victor Stomp - 2004
Joe H Henry - Lone Wolf - 2025
Eddy Arnold - Roll Along Kentucky Moon - 1951
Buddy Holly & The Crickets - Oh, Boy! - 1957
Jimmy Forrest And Combo - Big Dip (Instrumental) - 1952

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Oct. 18, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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