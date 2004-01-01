Roy Brown's going to get us fired up and we've got new blues from Brandon Isaac's latest album, Lookin' Through My Window, it's a winner. We'll draw a direct line from a hokum blues classic, a 1930s gospel standard and a 1950s pop hit by Toronto group The Diamonds. Stick around to the end to hear some of the finest country slide guitar playing ever.
Artist - Title - Year Roy Brown - Boogie At Midnight - 1949 Parker Brothers - Somebody Touched Me - 1961 Blue Lu Barker - Don't You Make Me High - 1938 Brandon Isaak - People Are Crazy - 2026 Rufus Thomas, Jr - Walking In The Rain - 1953 Joe Louis Walker & The Bosstalkers - Going To Canada - 1994 Hadda Brooks Trio - You Won't Let Me Go - 1946 Tampa Red & Georgia Tom - It's Tight Like That - 1935 The Heavenly Gospel Singers - Precious Lord, Take My Hand - 1937 The Detroiters - Seek And Ye Shall Find - 1949 The Ebonaires - Lawd, Lawd, Lawd - 1956 The Revelaires - She Wears My Ring - 1973 The Diamonds - She Say - 1959 Susie Arioli Band - Victor Stomp - 2004 Joe H Henry - Lone Wolf - 2025 Eddy Arnold - Roll Along Kentucky Moon - 1951 Buddy Holly & The Crickets - Oh, Boy! - 1957 Jimmy Forrest And Combo - Big Dip (Instrumental) - 1952