Episode 314 October 18 2026 Music the way they used to make it, and sometimes still do

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 18, 2026, midnight

Summary: Roy Brown's going to get us fired up and we've got new blues from Brandon Isaac's latest album, Lookin' Through My Window, it's a winner. We'll draw a direct line from a hokum blues classic, a 1930s gospel standard and a 1950s pop hit by Toronto group The Diamonds. Stick around to the end to hear some of the finest country slide guitar playing ever.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Roy Brown - Boogie At Midnight - 1949

Parker Brothers - Somebody Touched Me - 1961

Blue Lu Barker - Don't You Make Me High - 1938

Brandon Isaak - People Are Crazy - 2026

Rufus Thomas, Jr - Walking In The Rain - 1953

Joe Louis Walker & The Bosstalkers - Going To Canada - 1994

Hadda Brooks Trio - You Won't Let Me Go - 1946

Tampa Red & Georgia Tom - It's Tight Like That - 1935

The Heavenly Gospel Singers - Precious Lord, Take My Hand - 1937

The Detroiters - Seek And Ye Shall Find - 1949

The Ebonaires - Lawd, Lawd, Lawd - 1956

The Revelaires - She Wears My Ring - 1973

The Diamonds - She Say - 1959

Susie Arioli Band - Victor Stomp - 2004

Joe H Henry - Lone Wolf - 2025

Eddy Arnold - Roll Along Kentucky Moon - 1951

Buddy Holly & The Crickets - Oh, Boy! - 1957

Jimmy Forrest And Combo - Big Dip (Instrumental) - 1952





