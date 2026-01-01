Summary: he consumption engine pushes our climate into a hothouse state not seen for millions of years. UK Professor Emeritus Bill McGuire knows. We talk about his new book on the fate of the world, climates past and future. McGuire pulls no punches. Then the real danger of fire smoke revealed by long study in Australia. Medical facts and the trauma. Project leader and former respirologist Dr. Michael Abramson has essential answers. Listen and learn, this could be you.