The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
the future today
Weekly Program
Bill McGuire, Michael Abramson
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Oct. 19, 2026, midnight
he consumption engine pushes our climate into a hothouse state not seen for millions of years. UK Professor Emeritus Bill McGuire knows. We talk about his new book on the fate of the world, climates past and future. McGuire pulls no punches. Then the real danger of fire smoke revealed by long study in Australia. Medical facts and the trauma. Project leader and former respirologist Dr. Michael Abramson has essential answers. Listen and learn, this could be you.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:00 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 261021 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Oct. 19, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
Ecoshock 261021 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Oct. 19, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 9 Download File...
Ecoshock 261021 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Oct. 19, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 