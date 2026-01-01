Summary: Natalia describes the volunteer youth singing group she founded and leads, whose name can be translated as We Are United In Love. The group includes around 50 Ukrainian young people who perform weekly in public city squares in Southwestern Ukraine to raise money for military supplies and development of defense systems against Russian drone attacks.



We Are United In Love's public performances and fundraising exemplify the many ways Ukrainian civilians are participating in and integrated in the defense of their country. Approximately 71% of Ukrainian civilians respond to the Russian invasion by volunteering in some way to support military defense or humanitarian efforts. This, while they themselves endure Russian attacks.



We hear a few of the children as they sing in public.