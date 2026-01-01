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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
They Are United In Love
Weekly Program
Natalia, Founder/Leader of We Are United In Love; interview, Ursula Ruedenberg; translator, Staniislav Onyshchuk, head of First Voluntary Surgical Hospital in Ivano Frankivsk, Ukraine
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Oct. 19, 2026, midnight
Natalia describes the volunteer youth singing group she founded and leads, whose name can be translated as We Are United In Love. The group includes around 50 Ukrainian young people who perform weekly in public city squares in Southwestern Ukraine to raise money for military supplies and development of defense systems against Russian drone attacks.

We Are United In Love's public performances and fundraising exemplify the many ways Ukrainian civilians are participating in and integrated in the defense of their country. Approximately 71% of Ukrainian civilians respond to the Russian invasion by volunteering in some way to support military defense or humanitarian efforts. This, while they themselves endure Russian attacks.

We hear a few of the children as they sing in public.
Thanks to Ursula Ruedenberg and Pacifica Radio's series Ukraine 2 4 2 for sharing this audio with WINGS. Original program title was Youth Volunteers: We Are United By Love.
Produced by Ursula Ruedenberg
Translation by Staniislav Onyshchuk, head of First Voluntary Surgical Hospital in Ivano Frankivsk, Ukraine
Adaptation for WINGS by Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. More info, wings.org

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00:28:50 1 Oct. 19, 2026
Ukraine, US, Canada
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