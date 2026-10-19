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Program Information
The Appalachian Bluegrass Music Hour with Danny Hensley
Series:
Subtitle: 10-19-2026
Program Type: Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Danny Hensley
Contributor:
Danny Hensley Contact Contributor
Date Published: Oct. 19, 2026, midnight
Summary: This week's program is about all the latest tunes submitted or made available to the station including songs from the new albums and singles from Junior Sisk , Kristy Cox, Balsam Range, Authentic Unlimited, High Fidelity, Jackson Harris and many more.
Credits:
Notes:
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:58:46
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Oct. 19, 2026
Location Recorded: SBB & GMR Radio - Holding Cell Studios
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
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Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:58:46
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo 2