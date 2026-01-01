Voting While Trans: Meghan Maury-Fox

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Meghan Maury-Fox

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 19, 2026, midnight

Summary: Access to the ballot is under threat for thousands of US voters, and transgender activists are on the front lines fighting the dangerous new restrictions, Abigail DeRoberts speaks with Meghan Maury-Fox policy director of the Trans Law Center. In the news Hungary’s recent election is having consequences this week, as Orban’s “no promo homo” state begins to crumble … the denouncements from international rights advocates and UN experts about the anti-LGBTQ crackdowns in Senegal and Turkey seem to have little impact … and there’s political and financial capital to be gained by bending to bias — just ask the English NHS and Facebook!

Credits: Associate Producer / host Lucia Chappelle, Producer Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, the feature was produced by Brian DeShazor and Lucia Chappelle, NewsWrap reporters Ava Davis and Michael Taylor Gray. music: Shea Diamond, our theme music was written and performed by Kim Wilson.

Notes: This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world, since 1988.The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!



This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or as a podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs.



