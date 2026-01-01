Breaking new Celtic creativity is what we do at Celt In A Twist! Join Patricia this week for Shovel Dance Collective, an envelope-pushing 9 piece from London, mixing classical contemporary with free improv on Everything In Readiness, fiddle music from Paisos Catalans by Coloma Bertran PLUS the sublime O Carolan’s Farewell from Celtic Ground by Peter Thomas and Stevon Russell, a tribute to Ireland’s greatest harpist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Let me know if your station airs this program: calkoat@gmail.com
Shovel Dance Collective - The Foxhunter’s Reel
Abby Green - Home To Bearna
Vishten Connexions - Gaillard feat. De Temp Antan CANCON
The McDades - Telegraph Reel / The Three Sisters CANCON
Baka Beyond - Nanjinga’s Song
Barleyjuice - Weekend Irish
Coloma Bertran - Jota De Cors
La Bottine Souriante - Santiago CANCON
The Malarkeys - Time Machine CANCON
Hayden Stern - Boston Harbor Welcome
The Go Set - Empires
Iain Copeland - Neil Ewart Of Ardnamuchan
Jim Moray - William Of Barbary
Peter Thomas and Stevon Russell - O Carolan’s Farewell