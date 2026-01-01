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Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 22, 2026, midnight
Breaking new Celtic creativity is what we do at Celt In A Twist! Join Patricia this week for Shovel Dance Collective, an envelope-pushing 9 piece from London, mixing classical contemporary with free improv on Everything In Readiness, fiddle music from Paisos Catalans by Coloma Bertran PLUS the sublime O Carolan’s Farewell from Celtic Ground by Peter Thomas and Stevon Russell, a tribute to Ireland’s greatest harpist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Let me know if your station airs this program: calkoat@gmail.com

Shovel Dance Collective - The Foxhunter’s Reel

Abby Green - Home To Bearna

Vishten Connexions - Gaillard feat. De Temp Antan CANCON

The McDades - Telegraph Reel / The Three Sisters CANCON

Baka Beyond - Nanjinga’s Song

Barleyjuice - Weekend Irish

Coloma Bertran - Jota De Cors

La Bottine Souriante - Santiago CANCON

The Malarkeys - Time Machine CANCON

Hayden Stern - Boston Harbor Welcome

The Go Set - Empires

Iain Copeland - Neil Ewart Of Ardnamuchan

Jim Moray - William Of Barbary

Peter Thomas and Stevon Russell - O Carolan’s Farewell

Irish Moutarde - L.L.L. CANCON

59:30

Celt In A Twist October 27 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:30 1 Oct. 22, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:30  128Kbps mp3
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