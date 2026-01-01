Summary: Breaking new Celtic creativity is what we do at Celt In A Twist! Join Patricia this week for Shovel Dance Collective, an envelope-pushing 9 piece from London, mixing classical contemporary with free improv on Everything In Readiness, fiddle music from Paisos Catalans by Coloma Bertran PLUS the sublime O Carolan’s Farewell from Celtic Ground by Peter Thomas and Stevon Russell, a tribute to Ireland’s greatest harpist!