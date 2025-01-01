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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
It’s All Fake!
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Oct. 23, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café—kicking off with a bluesy twist on AC/DC’s “Back in Black.” The catch? It’s all-fake. As in, AI-made from top to bottom. I’m Scott Clark, and this is episode 501 a thing we’re calling: It’s All-Fake—because, well… it is. Everything you’ll hear this time, except my lovely human voice, was created with artificial intelligence.

We’re serving AI covers of songs you know by heart: a moody, blues-drenched take on Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” a soulful spin on Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust,” swamp-blues swagger on the Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil,” a funky “Seven Nation Army,” and—even wilder—a full-on Motown makeover of the Eagles’ “Hotel California.”All that plus many more.

In between, you’ll hear how a British TV audience discovered their entire newscast was AI-generated, plus a couple of AI comedy shorts that suggest comedians can sleep just fine… at least for now. And a big Sonic Café shout-out to our newest sponsor: The Most Washington Man in the World—very funny, very on-the-nose, and totally AI.

So let’s lean into it. Enjoy the illusions, and curiosities as we present: It’s All-Fake from that little coastal radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest here’s a soulful AI cover of the Stone Temple Pilots—here’s “Interstate Love Song.” And we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Back in Black (AI Blues Rock_Soul Remix)
Artist: AC/DC
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 2: Interstate Love Song (AI Soul Cover)
Artist: Fake AI Soul Cover
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 3: Black Hole Sun (AI Blues Remix)
Artist: Soundgarden
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 4: ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST (AI Soul Cover)
Artist: Queen
LP:
Yr. 2025
Song 5: Sympathy for the Devil (AI Swamp Blues Cover)
Artist: The Rolling Stones
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 6: Seven Nation Army (AI Funk Cover)
Artist: The White Stripes
LP:
Yr:
Song 7: Hotel California (1950's Motown Soul AI Cover)
Artist: Eagles
LP:
Year: 2025
Song 8: The Most Washington Man in the World - Dos Equis AI ad
Artist:
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 9: Crazy Train ( Funk AI Cover)
Artist: Ozzy Osbourne
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 10: MANEATER (60’s Ai Blues Rock Cover)
Artist: Hall & Oates
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 11: Wicked Game (AI Metal Cover | SleepToken Style)
Artist: Chris Isaak Cover
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 12: Sweet Home Alabama (AI Funk _ Soul Cover)
Artist: Lynyrd Skynyrd
LP:
Yr: 2025
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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00:58:00 1 Oct. 23, 2026
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