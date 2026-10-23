Summary: A new investigation found that between July 2025 and February 2026, United Airlines carried more than 2,700 shipments of military cargo to Israel on its passenger flights, bound for Elbit Systems, Lockheed Martin Israel, the Israeli military and the Nevatim airbase, home to Israel’s F-35 fleet. Belal Elsiesy of People’s Embargo for Palestine and Shatha Mahmoud of Arms Embargo Now Canada, both campaigners with the Palestinian Youth Movement, join Nora Barrows-Friedman to discuss the findings and their call for a people’s arms embargo.



On October 4th, members of the Green Party of England and Wales voted 1,022 to 813 for a motion declaring the party anti-Zionist. The motion calls Zionism racism, backs one state with equal rights for all, supports boycott, divestment and sanctions, and calls for Palestine Action to be unbanned. Lubna Speitan, an artist and activist with Greens for Palestine, the group that drafted the motion and campaigned for it, joins the Electronic Intifada’s Asa Winstanley to discuss the backlash from party leader Zack Polanski, former leader Caroline Lucas and four of the party’s five MPs, and why she says the members’ democratic decision must stand.



Three years of Israeli genocide have given Gaza’s youth more reasons to seek liberation, whatever form their struggle takes. Nora Barrows-Friedman reads from Khaled El-Hissy’s article “Why Palestinians will continue to resist.”

