Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE Allyson Pollock Hancocks Care Home Massacre Covid Enquiry NHS privatisation - 00:20:00

#3 - Dangers of anti-psychotic anti-depressant drug dangers filmmaker Katinka Blackford Newman - 01:00:00

#4 - Vera Brittain WWI WWII pacifist writer and nurse RAF obliteration of German ciies Great Lives BBC 24Jan12 - 00:30:00

#5 - Ex-Swiss intel Jacques Baud on the European Resistance and debanking Ian Proud Peacemonger - 01:00:00

#6 - Loyalist paramilitary hitman Allan Nesbitt linked to Conservative party and Turning Point UK Al Jazeera investigation - 00:10:00

#7 - Race murder victims spied on, raped by the state, Sex Lies and Spies, Unrepentant, Spycop Andy Coles 'Davey' wrote life hacking manual - 00:30:00

#8 - Dominic Cummings Cabinet Secretary responsible for civil service appointments and failures Lords evidence - 01:30:00

#9 - Mehdi Hasan, How Many Israelis Were Killed BY ISRAEL on October 7th - 00:20:00

#10 - Neil Oliver interviews Alex Krainer TERROR unleashed the maggot is making a cocoon what will emerge - 01:15:00

#11 - RAF Bomber Command 1939-1945 Dr Robin Clifton documentary (1998) - 00:45:00