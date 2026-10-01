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Program Information
State Of The City reports
Race murder victims spied on, raped by the state, Sex Lies and Spies, Unrepentant, Spycop Andy Coles 'Davey'
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Oct. 23, 2026, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/10/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-45/
#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - EXCLUSIVE Allyson Pollock Hancocks Care Home Massacre Covid Enquiry NHS privatisation - 00:20:00
#3 - Dangers of anti-psychotic anti-depressant drug dangers filmmaker Katinka Blackford Newman - 01:00:00
#4 - Vera Brittain WWI WWII pacifist writer and nurse RAF obliteration of German ciies Great Lives BBC 24Jan12 - 00:30:00
#5 - Ex-Swiss intel Jacques Baud on the European Resistance and debanking Ian Proud Peacemonger - 01:00:00
#6 - Loyalist paramilitary hitman Allan Nesbitt linked to Conservative party and Turning Point UK Al Jazeera investigation - 00:10:00
#7 - Race murder victims spied on, raped by the state, Sex Lies and Spies, Unrepentant, Spycop Andy Coles 'Davey' wrote life hacking manual - 00:30:00
#8 - Dominic Cummings Cabinet Secretary responsible for civil service appointments and failures Lords evidence - 01:30:00
#9 - Mehdi Hasan, How Many Israelis Were Killed BY ISRAEL on October 7th - 00:20:00
#10 - Neil Oliver interviews Alex Krainer TERROR unleashed the maggot is making a cocoon what will emerge - 01:15:00
#11 - RAF Bomber Command 1939-1945 Dr Robin Clifton documentary (1998) - 00:45:00

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04:00:00 1 Oct. 23, 2026
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04:00:00 1 Oct. 23, 2026
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04:00:00 1 Oct. 23, 2026
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04:00:00 1 Oct. 23, 2026
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 00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 Oct. 23, 2026
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 01:00:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 Oct. 23, 2026
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 00:10:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 Oct. 23, 2026
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 00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 13 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Oct. 23, 2026
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 01:30:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 12 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Oct. 23, 2026
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 00:20:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 14 Download File...
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04:00:00 1 Oct. 23, 2026
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10   01:15:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 Oct. 23, 2026
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11   00:45:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 12 Download File...
 