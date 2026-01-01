Notes: Artist - Title - Year

Sister Rosetta Tharpe - The Devil Has Thrown Him Down - 1943

Wade Mainer & The Sons Of The Mountaineers - Lonely Tomb - 1938

Smokey Hogg & His Guitar - Born On The 13th - 1952

The Deep River Boys - Swingin' At the Seance - 1941

Buster Doss & The Arkansas Playboys - Graveyard Boogie - 1949

Howlin' Wolf - I Ain't Superstitious - 1961

Melody Gospel Singers - Soon One Morning -

The Riviera Club Dance Orchestra (Percival Mackey's Kit-Cat Band) - The Devil Is Afraid Of Music - 1927

Lefty Frizzell - The Long Black Veil - 1959

The Five Jones Boys - Mr. Ghost Goes To Town - 1937

Eddy Duchin & His Orchestra with Patricia Norman - Ol' Man Mose - 1938

Fairley Holden - Graveyard Light - 1947

Charlie Rich - Don't Put No Headstone On My Grave - 1962

Riley Shepard (The Cowboy Philosopher) - Take That Tombstone Off My Grave - 1946

Marcie Lee & Johnny Otis - Castin' My Spell - 1959

The Currie Brothers's Band - Scott Frankensteiner - 2024

The Crewnecks - Rockin' Zombie - 1959

Screamin' Jay Hawkins - The Whammy - 1964

George Scott Wood & The Six Swingers - Spooky Takes A Holiday - 1937

