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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Oct. 25, 2026, midnight
This week we have songs about death, the supernatural, monsters and graveyards to get you in the Hallowe'en spirit. From Eddy Duchin to Howlin' Wolf and even some surf-monster music from the Currie Brothers, it a fun mix, with a few silly novelty numbers thrown in.
Artist - Title - Year
Sister Rosetta Tharpe - The Devil Has Thrown Him Down - 1943
Wade Mainer & The Sons Of The Mountaineers - Lonely Tomb - 1938
Smokey Hogg & His Guitar - Born On The 13th - 1952
The Deep River Boys - Swingin' At the Seance - 1941
Buster Doss & The Arkansas Playboys - Graveyard Boogie - 1949
Howlin' Wolf - I Ain't Superstitious - 1961
Melody Gospel Singers - Soon One Morning -
The Riviera Club Dance Orchestra (Percival Mackey's Kit-Cat Band) - The Devil Is Afraid Of Music - 1927
Lefty Frizzell - The Long Black Veil - 1959
The Five Jones Boys - Mr. Ghost Goes To Town - 1937
Eddy Duchin & His Orchestra with Patricia Norman - Ol' Man Mose - 1938
Fairley Holden - Graveyard Light - 1947
Charlie Rich - Don't Put No Headstone On My Grave - 1962
Riley Shepard (The Cowboy Philosopher) - Take That Tombstone Off My Grave - 1946
Marcie Lee & Johnny Otis - Castin' My Spell - 1959
The Currie Brothers's Band - Scott Frankensteiner - 2024
The Crewnecks - Rockin' Zombie - 1959
Screamin' Jay Hawkins - The Whammy - 1964
George Scott Wood & The Six Swingers - Spooky Takes A Holiday - 1937

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Oct. 25, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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