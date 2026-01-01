This week we have songs about death, the supernatural, monsters and graveyards to get you in the Hallowe'en spirit. From Eddy Duchin to Howlin' Wolf and even some surf-monster music from the Currie Brothers, it a fun mix, with a few silly novelty numbers thrown in.
Artist - Title - Year Sister Rosetta Tharpe - The Devil Has Thrown Him Down - 1943 Wade Mainer & The Sons Of The Mountaineers - Lonely Tomb - 1938 Smokey Hogg & His Guitar - Born On The 13th - 1952 The Deep River Boys - Swingin' At the Seance - 1941 Buster Doss & The Arkansas Playboys - Graveyard Boogie - 1949 Howlin' Wolf - I Ain't Superstitious - 1961 Melody Gospel Singers - Soon One Morning - The Riviera Club Dance Orchestra (Percival Mackey's Kit-Cat Band) - The Devil Is Afraid Of Music - 1927 Lefty Frizzell - The Long Black Veil - 1959 The Five Jones Boys - Mr. Ghost Goes To Town - 1937 Eddy Duchin & His Orchestra with Patricia Norman - Ol' Man Mose - 1938 Fairley Holden - Graveyard Light - 1947 Charlie Rich - Don't Put No Headstone On My Grave - 1962 Riley Shepard (The Cowboy Philosopher) - Take That Tombstone Off My Grave - 1946 Marcie Lee & Johnny Otis - Castin' My Spell - 1959 The Currie Brothers's Band - Scott Frankensteiner - 2024 The Crewnecks - Rockin' Zombie - 1959 Screamin' Jay Hawkins - The Whammy - 1964 George Scott Wood & The Six Swingers - Spooky Takes A Holiday - 1937