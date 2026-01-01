Bill McKibben thought global activism could keep climate change under control. The target was 350 ppm, as Hansen said. Now Bill knows. A new interview with McKibben by European host Saza: “The Era Of Climate Change Is Here - And This Is Our Only Way Out. “ Alex on Europe’s deadly summer - over 50,000 killed by heat.
Bill McKibben interview courtesy of Saza, The Smart Cookies podcast Oct. 12, 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWU1Ts1hxHM
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 27:17 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.