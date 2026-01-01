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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
a trainload of troubles
Weekly Program
Bill McKibben, Saza, Alex Smith
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Oct. 25, 2026, midnight
Bill McKibben thought global activism could keep climate change under control. The target was 350 ppm, as Hansen said. Now Bill knows. A new interview with McKibben by European host Saza: “The Era Of Climate Change Is Here - And This Is Our Only Way Out. “ Alex on Europe’s deadly summer - over 50,000 killed by heat.
Bill McKibben interview courtesy of Saza, The Smart Cookies podcast Oct. 12, 2026
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWU1Ts1hxHM
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 27:17 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 261028 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Oct. 25, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
Ecoshock 261028 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Oct. 25, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 4 Download File...
Ecoshock 261028 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Oct. 25, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) None		 5 Download File...
 