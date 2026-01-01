Max Dashu founded the Suppressed Histories Archives in 1970 to research and document women's history from an international perspective. She built a collection of more than 50,000 images. Website: suppressedhistories.net
Dashu explains how she discovered that women had a history that was being excluded from academia, and what sources she has gathered and analyzed to find evidence of women's societal leadership around the world. She also describes her website, suppressedhistories.net, where these resources can be explored - and where you can find ways to support the project.
Interview by Meghan Murphy, first aired in 2014. Update to 2026 by Frieda Werden,
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. More info, including contributor guidelines: wings.org