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Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Oct. 25, 2026, midnight


Bonobo, “Behind the Light”
from Pick Up - Single
Ninja Tune - 2003

Lakeside, “Fantastic Voyage”
from Fantastic Voyage
Unidisc Music Inc. - 1980

Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers, “Bustin' Loose”
from Bustin' Loose
Raw Venture Records & Tapes, Inc. - 1979

The Chuck Brown Band, “Lose Control”
from Lose Control - Single
Raw Venture Records & Tapes, Inc. - 2024

The Soul Searchers, “Blow Your Whistle”
from Salt of the Earth
Sussex Records - 1974

The Chuck Brown Band, “Truth Hurts (Live)”
from Go Go Live at The Hamilton (Live)
Raw Venture Records & Tapes, Inc. - 2024

El Laberinto del Coco, “La Bambula”
from El Labertino de Coco - TinyDesk X GlobalFest
Hector Barez

El Laberinto del Coco, “Dulce Y Amargo”
from Dulce Y Amargo - Single
Obi Musica - 2025

Mariachi Mariposas, “Que Bonita Es Esta Vida”
from Primer Vuelo
Arkade Sound Studios - 2019

Mariachi Mariposas, “Coplas Con Falsete”
from Primer Vuelo
Arkade Sound Studios - 2019

Insun Park & Generals, “Here Comes Insun Park”
from Be Water, My Friend - EP
Insun Park & Generals - 2026

Insun Park & Generals, “Be Water, My Friend”
from Be Water, My Friend - EP
Insun Park & Generals - 2026

El Khat, “Djaja”
from Albat Alawi Op. 99
Glitterbeat Records - 2022

Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials, “Hold That Train”
from Full Tilt
Alligator Records - 2008

D'Angelo, “Cruisin'”
from Brown Sugar
Virgin Records - 1995

Al B. Sure!, “Nite and Day”
from In Effect Mode
Warner Black Music - 1988

DJ Grand Wizard Theodore, “LIVE CONVENTION '82 Side A”
from LIVE CONVENTION '82
unknown

Stevie Wonder, “My Life Story Of Love”
from Songs In The Key Of Life - The EP - EP
UNI/MOTOWN - 2026

Mamadou Diabate, “Larsidan (feat. Fuseini Kouyate, Famoro Diabate, Cheick Barry & Fodé Seydou Bangoura)”
from Tunga
Alula Records - 2000

Jovem Dionisio, “ACORDA PEDRINHO”
from ACORDA PEDRINHO - Single
Jovem Dionisio - 2022

Erasmo Carlos, “É Preciso Dar um Jeito, Meu Amigo”
from Carlos, Erasmo
Universal Music Ltda. - 2006

Rosalía, “Reliquia”
from LUX
Columbia - 2025

Rosalía, “Magnolias”
from LUX
Columbia - 2025

Kazdoura, “Khayal”
from Ghoyoum
August 4 Records - 2025

L'Impératrice, “La lune”
from Odyssée - EP
microqlima - 2015

And One, “Spontanverkehr”
from Spot
Noise Records - 1993

LEEHI, “1, 2 (feat. CHOI HYUN SUK)”
from 24℃ - EP
YG Entertainment - 2019

bôa, “Elephant”
from Twilight
Nettwerk Music Group - 2010

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01:59:41 1 Oct. 11, 2026
wrir studios
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