Notes:



Bonobo, “Behind the Light”

from Pick Up - Single

Ninja Tune - 2003



Lakeside, “Fantastic Voyage”

from Fantastic Voyage

Unidisc Music Inc. - 1980



Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers, “Bustin' Loose”

from Bustin' Loose

Raw Venture Records & Tapes, Inc. - 1979



The Chuck Brown Band, “Lose Control”

from Lose Control - Single

Raw Venture Records & Tapes, Inc. - 2024



The Soul Searchers, “Blow Your Whistle”

from Salt of the Earth

Sussex Records - 1974



The Chuck Brown Band, “Truth Hurts (Live)”

from Go Go Live at The Hamilton (Live)

Raw Venture Records & Tapes, Inc. - 2024



El Laberinto del Coco, “La Bambula”

from El Labertino de Coco - TinyDesk X GlobalFest

Hector Barez



El Laberinto del Coco, “Dulce Y Amargo”

from Dulce Y Amargo - Single

Obi Musica - 2025



Mariachi Mariposas, “Que Bonita Es Esta Vida”

from Primer Vuelo

Arkade Sound Studios - 2019



Mariachi Mariposas, “Coplas Con Falsete”

from Primer Vuelo

Arkade Sound Studios - 2019



Insun Park & Generals, “Here Comes Insun Park”

from Be Water, My Friend - EP

Insun Park & Generals - 2026



Insun Park & Generals, “Be Water, My Friend”

from Be Water, My Friend - EP

Insun Park & Generals - 2026



El Khat, “Djaja”

from Albat Alawi Op. 99

Glitterbeat Records - 2022



Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials, “Hold That Train”

from Full Tilt

Alligator Records - 2008



D'Angelo, “Cruisin'”

from Brown Sugar

Virgin Records - 1995



Al B. Sure!, “Nite and Day”

from In Effect Mode

Warner Black Music - 1988



DJ Grand Wizard Theodore, “LIVE CONVENTION '82 Side A”

from LIVE CONVENTION '82

unknown



Stevie Wonder, “My Life Story Of Love”

from Songs In The Key Of Life - The EP - EP

UNI/MOTOWN - 2026



Mamadou Diabate, “Larsidan (feat. Fuseini Kouyate, Famoro Diabate, Cheick Barry & Fodé Seydou Bangoura)”

from Tunga

Alula Records - 2000



Jovem Dionisio, “ACORDA PEDRINHO”

from ACORDA PEDRINHO - Single

Jovem Dionisio - 2022



Erasmo Carlos, “É Preciso Dar um Jeito, Meu Amigo”

from Carlos, Erasmo

Universal Music Ltda. - 2006



Rosalía, “Reliquia”

from LUX

Columbia - 2025



Rosalía, “Magnolias”

from LUX

Columbia - 2025



Kazdoura, “Khayal”

from Ghoyoum

August 4 Records - 2025



L'Impératrice, “La lune”

from Odyssée - EP

microqlima - 2015



And One, “Spontanverkehr”

from Spot

Noise Records - 1993



LEEHI, “1, 2 (feat. CHOI HYUN SUK)”

from 24℃ - EP

YG Entertainment - 2019



bôa, “Elephant”

from Twilight

Nettwerk Music Group - 2010

