The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
Oct. 27, 2026, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

It’s the Fall Fund Drive and I’m playing lots of great music from Austin – “The Live Music Capitol of the World”. I’m headed there Thursday and wanted to share some great tracks from that great city. Shout out to Garry and Lost Music Saloon and fund drives from days gone by…

The Haberdasher

Lost Dog Street Band Dublin Blues The Magnolia Sessions Anti-Corp
Guy Clark I'm All Through Throwing Good Love After Bad (Live) Live From Austin, TX New West Records
Austin Lounge Lizards Hillbillies In a Haunted House Never an Adult Moment Sugar Hill Records
The Menzingers There's No Place in This World for Me Some of It Was True Epitaph
Rosie Flores Simple Case of the Blues Simple Case of the Blues The Last Music Company
The Damnations Corona Where It Lands Joy-Ride Records
Tish Hinojosa With a Guitar & a Pen With a Guitar & a Pen Tish Records
Jerry Jeff Walker Sangria Wine (Live) Viva Terlingua (Live) Geffen*
Uncle Walt's Band As the Crow Flies An American In Texas (Expanded) Omnivore Recordings
Champ Hood Ashes of Love Threadgill's Supper Session Second Helpings New West Records
David Ball Riding With Private Malone Amigo Dualtone Music Group
Walter Hyatt Stick with Me Baby Threadgill's Supper Session Second Helpings New West Records
Lyle Lovett West Texas Highway Step Inside This House Curb Records
Michael Martin Murphey Secret Mountain Hideout Blue Sky-Night Thunder Epic
Robert Earl Keen Think It Over One Time Gringo Honeymoon Sugar Hill
Rich Brotherton Guess Things Happen That Way Threadgill's Supper Session Second Helpings New West Records
The Menzingers Chance Encounters Everything I Ever Saw Epitaph
Blaze Foley Election Day The Complete Outhouse Sessions Night Two Lost Art Records
Kinky Friedman Arsehole from El Paso (Live) Live From Austin, TX New West Records
Daniel Johnston Do You Really Love Me (Live at Waterloo Records) Live at SXSW Eternal Yip Eye Music
Asleep at the Wheel Big Balls in Cowtown A Tribute to Bob Wills Liberty
Dale Watson I Lie When I Drink El Rancho Azul Red House Records
Willie Nelson I Gotta Get Drunk Both Sides Now Legacy/CBS/Sony
The LeRoi Brothers Are You with Me Baby (Say Yeah) Check This Action (Deluxe Reissue) Jungle Records
Superfónicos Carroña Renaceré Spaceflight Records
Shinyribs Arkansas Mud Real Alligator Spaceflight Records
The Gourds Shake the Chandelier Heavy Ornamentals Nine Mile Records
The Fabulous Thunderbirds Last Call for Alcohol What's the Word? The Last Music Company
Shakey Graves On My Own Fondness, Etc. Dualtone Music Group

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 Oct. 26, 2026
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 