The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
It’s the Fall Fund Drive and I’m playing lots of great music from Austin – “The Live Music Capitol of the World”. I’m headed there Thursday and wanted to share some great tracks from that great city. Shout out to Garry and Lost Music Saloon and fund drives from days gone by…
The Haberdasher
Lost Dog Street Band Dublin Blues The Magnolia Sessions Anti-Corp Guy Clark I'm All Through Throwing Good Love After Bad (Live) Live From Austin, TX New West Records Austin Lounge Lizards Hillbillies In a Haunted House Never an Adult Moment Sugar Hill Records The Menzingers There's No Place in This World for Me Some of It Was True Epitaph Rosie Flores Simple Case of the Blues Simple Case of the Blues The Last Music Company The Damnations Corona Where It Lands Joy-Ride Records Tish Hinojosa With a Guitar & a Pen With a Guitar & a Pen Tish Records Jerry Jeff Walker Sangria Wine (Live) Viva Terlingua (Live) Geffen* Uncle Walt's Band As the Crow Flies An American In Texas (Expanded) Omnivore Recordings Champ Hood Ashes of Love Threadgill's Supper Session Second Helpings New West Records David Ball Riding With Private Malone Amigo Dualtone Music Group Walter Hyatt Stick with Me Baby Threadgill's Supper Session Second Helpings New West Records Lyle Lovett West Texas Highway Step Inside This House Curb Records Michael Martin Murphey Secret Mountain Hideout Blue Sky-Night Thunder Epic Robert Earl Keen Think It Over One Time Gringo Honeymoon Sugar Hill Rich Brotherton Guess Things Happen That Way Threadgill's Supper Session Second Helpings New West Records The Menzingers Chance Encounters Everything I Ever Saw Epitaph Blaze Foley Election Day The Complete Outhouse Sessions Night Two Lost Art Records Kinky Friedman Arsehole from El Paso (Live) Live From Austin, TX New West Records Daniel Johnston Do You Really Love Me (Live at Waterloo Records) Live at SXSW Eternal Yip Eye Music Asleep at the Wheel Big Balls in Cowtown A Tribute to Bob Wills Liberty Dale Watson I Lie When I Drink El Rancho Azul Red House Records Willie Nelson I Gotta Get Drunk Both Sides Now Legacy/CBS/Sony The LeRoi Brothers Are You with Me Baby (Say Yeah) Check This Action (Deluxe Reissue) Jungle Records Superfónicos Carroña Renaceré Spaceflight Records Shinyribs Arkansas Mud Real Alligator Spaceflight Records The Gourds Shake the Chandelier Heavy Ornamentals Nine Mile Records The Fabulous Thunderbirds Last Call for Alcohol What's the Word? The Last Music Company Shakey Graves On My Own Fondness, Etc. Dualtone Music Group