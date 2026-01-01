Notes: Hey Listeners,



It’s the Fall Fund Drive and I’m playing lots of great music from Austin – “The Live Music Capitol of the World”. I’m headed there Thursday and wanted to share some great tracks from that great city. Shout out to Garry and Lost Music Saloon and fund drives from days gone by…



The Haberdasher



Lost Dog Street Band Dublin Blues The Magnolia Sessions Anti-Corp

Guy Clark I'm All Through Throwing Good Love After Bad (Live) Live From Austin, TX New West Records

Austin Lounge Lizards Hillbillies In a Haunted House Never an Adult Moment Sugar Hill Records

The Menzingers There's No Place in This World for Me Some of It Was True Epitaph

Rosie Flores Simple Case of the Blues Simple Case of the Blues The Last Music Company

The Damnations Corona Where It Lands Joy-Ride Records

Tish Hinojosa With a Guitar & a Pen With a Guitar & a Pen Tish Records

Jerry Jeff Walker Sangria Wine (Live) Viva Terlingua (Live) Geffen*

Uncle Walt's Band As the Crow Flies An American In Texas (Expanded) Omnivore Recordings

Champ Hood Ashes of Love Threadgill's Supper Session Second Helpings New West Records

David Ball Riding With Private Malone Amigo Dualtone Music Group

Walter Hyatt Stick with Me Baby Threadgill's Supper Session Second Helpings New West Records

Lyle Lovett West Texas Highway Step Inside This House Curb Records

Michael Martin Murphey Secret Mountain Hideout Blue Sky-Night Thunder Epic

Robert Earl Keen Think It Over One Time Gringo Honeymoon Sugar Hill

Rich Brotherton Guess Things Happen That Way Threadgill's Supper Session Second Helpings New West Records

The Menzingers Chance Encounters Everything I Ever Saw Epitaph

Blaze Foley Election Day The Complete Outhouse Sessions Night Two Lost Art Records

Kinky Friedman Arsehole from El Paso (Live) Live From Austin, TX New West Records

Daniel Johnston Do You Really Love Me (Live at Waterloo Records) Live at SXSW Eternal Yip Eye Music

Asleep at the Wheel Big Balls in Cowtown A Tribute to Bob Wills Liberty

Dale Watson I Lie When I Drink El Rancho Azul Red House Records

Willie Nelson I Gotta Get Drunk Both Sides Now Legacy/CBS/Sony

The LeRoi Brothers Are You with Me Baby (Say Yeah) Check This Action (Deluxe Reissue) Jungle Records

Superfónicos Carroña Renaceré Spaceflight Records

Shinyribs Arkansas Mud Real Alligator Spaceflight Records

The Gourds Shake the Chandelier Heavy Ornamentals Nine Mile Records

The Fabulous Thunderbirds Last Call for Alcohol What's the Word? The Last Music Company

Shakey Graves On My Own Fondness, Etc. Dualtone Music Group

