Jennifer Loewenstein, former Assoc. Dir. Middle Eastern Studies at the Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison; Shilpa Jindia, Policy Counsel with the media and democracy group Free Press; Robin Maher, Executive Director of the Death Penalty Information Center.
Trump's Threat to Escalate Iran War, Comes One Week Before Critical U.S. Midterm Election; Trump Executive Order Criminalizes Dissent, Suppresses Constitutionally Protected Free Speech; Botched Tennessee Execution, Unequal Justice Fuel Death Penalty Opposition.