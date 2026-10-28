Between the Lines for October 28, 2026

Subtitle: Released Date: October 28, 2026

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jennifer Loewenstein, former Assoc. Dir. Middle Eastern Studies at the Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison; Shilpa Jindia, Policy Counsel with the media and democracy group Free Press; Robin Maher, Executive Director of the Death Penalty Information Center.

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 28, 2026, midnight

Summary: Trump's Threat to Escalate Iran War, Comes One Week Before Critical U.S. Midterm Election; Trump Executive Order Criminalizes Dissent, Suppresses Constitutionally Protected Free Speech; Botched Tennessee Execution, Unequal Justice Fuel Death Penalty Opposition.

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