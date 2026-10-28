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Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: October 28, 2026
Weekly Program
Jennifer Loewenstein, former Assoc. Dir. Middle Eastern Studies at the Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison; Shilpa Jindia, Policy Counsel with the media and democracy group Free Press; Robin Maher, Executive Director of the Death Penalty Information Center.
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
Oct. 28, 2026, midnight
Trump's Threat to Escalate Iran War, Comes One Week Before Critical U.S. Midterm Election; Trump Executive Order Criminalizes Dissent, Suppresses Constitutionally Protected Free Speech; Botched Tennessee Execution, Unequal Justice Fuel Death Penalty Opposition.

Between the Lines for October 28, 2026 Download Program Podcast
Released Date: October 28, 2026
00:29:00 1 Oct. 28, 2026
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 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
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