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Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 29, 2026, midnight
Global grooves are greening the planet’s soundscape with fresh air and fertile imagination. Check out our debut of MIDIval PunditZ new album, Love and Machines, a Canadian crop including Okan and JER, Brazilian grooves celebrate new promise for the jewel of South America, from Abacaxepa to a belooped classic by Antonio Carlos Jobim. Catch a wave with World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
MIDIval Punditz - Panihar (feat. Hansika Pareek)

Momo (w/ Marcos Valle) - Morena

Okan - Aje CANCON

JER - Anju CANCON

Afrodream - Ma Belle

Abacaxepa - Uma Cancion em Portunhol

Femi Kuti - Oga Doctor

De-Phazz w/ Oscar Peterson - Wave (Belooped)

FMK, Kchiporros - Si Sole Sol

Leenalchi - A Fish Map

Listolet - Promilou

Ortiga & PatataOnStereo - Cara De Mentieira

The Bamboos - On and On (feat. Reginald AK)

Tinariwen - Cler Achel

Polky - Polish Techno CANCON



59:51

World Beat Canada Radio October 31 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:51 1 Oct. 29, 2026
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 00:59:51  128Kbps mp3
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