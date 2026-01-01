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Program Information
World Beat Canada Radio October 31 2026
Series:
worldbeatcanada radio
Subtitle: exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Cal Koat - host
Contributor:
Cal Koat Contact Contributor
Date Published: Oct. 29, 2026, midnight
Summary: Global grooves are greening the planet’s soundscape with fresh air and fertile imagination. Check out our debut of MIDIval PunditZ new album, Love and Machines, a Canadian crop including Okan and JER, Brazilian grooves celebrate new promise for the jewel of South America, from Abacaxepa to a belooped classic by Antonio Carlos Jobim. Catch a wave with World Beat Canada Radio!
Credits: Calcopyrite Communications
Notes: MIDIval Punditz - Panihar (feat. Hansika Pareek) Momo (w/ Marcos Valle) - Morena Okan - Aje CANCON JER - Anju CANCON Afrodream - Ma Belle Abacaxepa - Uma Cancion em Portunhol Femi Kuti - Oga Doctor De-Phazz w/ Oscar Peterson - Wave (Belooped) FMK, Kchiporros - Si Sole Sol Leenalchi - A Fish Map Listolet - Promilou Ortiga & PatataOnStereo - Cara De Mentieira The Bamboos - On and On (feat. Reginald AK) Tinariwen - Cler Achel Polky - Polish Techno CANCON 59:51
Version 1: World Beat Canada Radio October 31 2026
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:59:51
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Oct. 29, 2026
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
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00:59:51
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo 4