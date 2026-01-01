Summary: Celtic music anniversaries and memoriums this hour: Delhi2Dublin celebrate 20 years with a string of singles, staring with a fresh debut, featuring fiddler Serena Eades, Celtic Cross TossItBack with new music at 30 years, remembering the great Donal Lunny and Vancouver son, John Mann plus more AcidCroft magic from Shooglenifty. You got yer Celt In A Twist!