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Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 29, 2026, midnight
Celtic music anniversaries and memoriums this hour: Delhi2Dublin celebrate 20 years with a string of singles, staring with a fresh debut, featuring fiddler Serena Eades, Celtic Cross TossItBack with new music at 30 years, remembering the great Donal Lunny and Vancouver son, John Mann plus more AcidCroft magic from Shooglenifty. You got yer Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Shooglenifty - Tronach

Celtic Cross - TossItBack

Delhi2Dublin - Spiral-Fi CANCON

The Fretless - Pipe Dream (feat. Madeline Roger) CANCON

Trouz Bras - Pardon Spezed - Far Breton

Willie Nile - Beautiful Wreck Of The World

Toxic Frogs - Lose You Again

Melisande w/ Mamselle Ruiz - Sans Courir Toujours CANCON

Firkin - Haiku CANCON

John Mann - Acoustic Kitty CANCON

Coolfin - Kickdancer

AfroCelt Sound System - AM

Baka Beyond - Fair Molly

Hamish Napier - Passes



59:23

Celt In A Twist November 3 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:23 1 Oct. 29, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:23  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 