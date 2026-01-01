Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK World Radio Japan.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr261030.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- Last weekend saw more massive demonstrations across France. Some 70,000 police were on the streets which limited the property damage and looting seen the weekend before. An interview with Donnatella della Porta, a leading Italian sociologist who is a professor in Florence. With youth led protests spreading around the world Donnatella analyzes whether this is a movement converging within each country and globally. She believes that the different social justice issues will join, especially opposed to the growing militarism escalating in many governments.





From FRANCE- The French government made promises to answer the youth who were demanding more focus and resources be given to education- many of the reforms announced are less than honest change. As I am producing this show on Thursday morning there is no clear outcome in the Israeli election- the candidates are not very different. Lula de Silva won the Brazilian election, but his right-wing opponent disputes the results and escaped legal problems by fleeing to Florida.



From CUBA- On Wednesday the annual UN vote calling for an end to the US blockade was overwhelming in favor of Cuba, despite significant pressure from the US government. Cuba congratulated Lula on his victory in the Brazilian election, despite American social media attempting to give the election to Bolsonaro. Pro Publica reported that defense contractor gave a bribe to late US senator Lindsey Graham and others for government contracts. The UN says the world lost its chance to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, but that careful attention to prevent it from getting much worse.



From JAPAN- The European Parliament awarded the ICC with its annual prize for defending human rights. The UN Human Rights Council released a new report on Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip. The Venezuelan opposition leader returned to her country, hoping to bring on an election. Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have sent senior officials to Iran foe security talks.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



“Everyman is me. I am his brother. No man is my enemy. I am Everyman and he is in and of me. This is my faith, my strength, my deepest hope, and my only belief.”

--Kenneth Patchen



Dan Roberts

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