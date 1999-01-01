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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
It’s Business Time!
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Oct. 30, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café. I’m your host Scott Clark. Welcome to episode 39. This time, the Sonic Café get’s down to business with a hard working mix of music pulled from over four decades… listen for Gentle Giant, BTO, Peter Gabriel, James Cotton and Something Corporate … from ahh Something Corporate. Plus we get down brass tacks with an excerpt from Office Space… and comedian Dane Cook telling us all about his first job. All mixed together with a batch of buzzy words business people use to sound smart … even when they don’t know what the heck they’re talking about. All that and more… cause it’s Business Time … right here at the Sonic Café.
Song 1: I have people skills!
Artist: Office Space
LP: Office Space
Yr: 1999
Song 2: Mission Statement
Artist: Weird Al Yankovic
LP: Mandatory Fun
Yr: 2014
Song 3: Working In The Coal MIne
Artist: Devo
LP: Greatest Hits
Yr: 1990
Song 4: You're Fired
Artist: Donald Trump
LP: The Apprentice
Yr:
Song 5: Big Time
Artist: Peter Gabriel
LP: So
Yr: 1986
Song 6: That's A Win Win!
Artist:
LP: Stuff Business People Say
Yr:
Song 7: Taking Care Of Business
Artist: Bachman Turner Overdrive
LP: Takin' Care of Business
Yr: 1974
Song 8: Don't Interupt Me While I'm Working!
Artist: Gene Wilder
LP: Young Frankenstein
Yr: 1974
Song 9: Working All Day
Artist: Gentle Giant
LP: Three Friends
Yr: 1972
Song 10: Bob's Interview… What do you do in a typical day
Artist: Office Space
LP: Office Space
Yr: 1999
Song 11: Some Synergy Here
Artist:
LP: Stuff Business People Say
Yr:
Song 12: Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth With Money In My Hand
Artist: Primitive Radio Gods
LP: Rocket
Yr: 1996
Song 13: That's Not In Our Wheelhouse
Artist:
LP: Stuff Business People Say
Yr:
Song 14: Ain't Nobody's Business
Artist: James Cotton
LP: The Great Blues Men
Yr: 1988
Song 15: Where The Rubber Meets The Road
Artist:
LP: Stuff Business People Say
Yr:
Song 16: I've Been Working
Artist: Van Morrison
LP: His Band And The Street Choir
Yr: 1975
Song 17: Burger King
Artist: Dane Cook
LP:
Yr: 2005
Song 18: Value Proposition
Artist:
LP: Stuff Business People Say
Yr:
Song 19: Big Business
Artist: David Byrne
LP: The Catherine Wheel
Yr: 1981
Song 20: Seamless
Artist:
LP: Stuff Business People Say
Yr:
Song 21: Not What It Seems
Artist: Something Corporate
LP: Leaving Through The Window
Yr: 2002
Song 22: What Do You Do For Money Honey
Artist: AC/DC
LP: Back In Black
Yr: 1980
Song 23: Money Can't Buy It
Artist: Annie Lennox
LP: Diva
Yr: 1992
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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00:58:00 1 Oct. 30, 2026
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