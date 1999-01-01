Sonic Café. I’m your host Scott Clark. Welcome to episode 39. This time, the Sonic Café get’s down to business with a hard working mix of music pulled from over four decades… listen for Gentle Giant, BTO, Peter Gabriel, James Cotton and Something Corporate … from ahh Something Corporate. Plus we get down brass tacks with an excerpt from Office Space… and comedian Dane Cook telling us all about his first job. All mixed together with a batch of buzzy words business people use to sound smart … even when they don’t know what the heck they’re talking about. All that and more… cause it’s Business Time … right here at the Sonic Café.
Song 1: I have people skills! Artist: Office Space LP: Office Space Yr: 1999 Song 2: Mission Statement Artist: Weird Al Yankovic LP: Mandatory Fun Yr: 2014 Song 3: Working In The Coal MIne Artist: Devo LP: Greatest Hits Yr: 1990 Song 4: You're Fired Artist: Donald Trump LP: The Apprentice Yr: Song 5: Big Time Artist: Peter Gabriel LP: So Yr: 1986 Song 6: That's A Win Win! Artist: LP: Stuff Business People Say Yr: Song 7: Taking Care Of Business Artist: Bachman Turner Overdrive LP: Takin' Care of Business Yr: 1974 Song 8: Don't Interupt Me While I'm Working! Artist: Gene Wilder LP: Young Frankenstein Yr: 1974 Song 9: Working All Day Artist: Gentle Giant LP: Three Friends Yr: 1972 Song 10: Bob's Interview… What do you do in a typical day Artist: Office Space LP: Office Space Yr: 1999 Song 11: Some Synergy Here Artist: LP: Stuff Business People Say Yr: Song 12: Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth With Money In My Hand Artist: Primitive Radio Gods LP: Rocket Yr: 1996 Song 13: That's Not In Our Wheelhouse Artist: LP: Stuff Business People Say Yr: Song 14: Ain't Nobody's Business Artist: James Cotton LP: The Great Blues Men Yr: 1988 Song 15: Where The Rubber Meets The Road Artist: LP: Stuff Business People Say Yr: Song 16: I've Been Working Artist: Van Morrison LP: His Band And The Street Choir Yr: 1975 Song 17: Burger King Artist: Dane Cook LP: Yr: 2005 Song 18: Value Proposition Artist: LP: Stuff Business People Say Yr: Song 19: Big Business Artist: David Byrne LP: The Catherine Wheel Yr: 1981 Song 20: Seamless Artist: LP: Stuff Business People Say Yr: Song 21: Not What It Seems Artist: Something Corporate LP: Leaving Through The Window Yr: 2002 Song 22: What Do You Do For Money Honey Artist: AC/DC LP: Back In Black Yr: 1980 Song 23: Money Can't Buy It Artist: Annie Lennox LP: Diva Yr: 1992
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.