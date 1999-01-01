Sonic Café #E39/It’s Business Time!

Subtitle: It’s Business Time!

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 30, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café. I’m your host Scott Clark. Welcome to episode 39. This time, the Sonic Café get’s down to business with a hard working mix of music pulled from over four decades… listen for Gentle Giant, BTO, Peter Gabriel, James Cotton and Something Corporate … from ahh Something Corporate. Plus we get down brass tacks with an excerpt from Office Space… and comedian Dane Cook telling us all about his first job. All mixed together with a batch of buzzy words business people use to sound smart … even when they don’t know what the heck they’re talking about. All that and more… cause it’s Business Time … right here at the Sonic Café.

Credits: Song 1: I have people skills!

Artist: Office Space

LP: Office Space

Yr: 1999

Song 2: Mission Statement

Artist: Weird Al Yankovic

LP: Mandatory Fun

Yr: 2014

Song 3: Working In The Coal MIne

Artist: Devo

LP: Greatest Hits

Yr: 1990

Song 4: You're Fired

Artist: Donald Trump

LP: The Apprentice

Yr:

Song 5: Big Time

Artist: Peter Gabriel

LP: So

Yr: 1986

Song 6: That's A Win Win!

Artist:

LP: Stuff Business People Say

Yr:

Song 7: Taking Care Of Business

Artist: Bachman Turner Overdrive

LP: Takin' Care of Business

Yr: 1974

Song 8: Don't Interupt Me While I'm Working!

Artist: Gene Wilder

LP: Young Frankenstein

Yr: 1974

Song 9: Working All Day

Artist: Gentle Giant

LP: Three Friends

Yr: 1972

Song 10: Bob's Interview… What do you do in a typical day

Artist: Office Space

LP: Office Space

Yr: 1999

Song 11: Some Synergy Here

Artist:

LP: Stuff Business People Say

Yr:

Song 12: Standing Outside A Broken Phone Booth With Money In My Hand

Artist: Primitive Radio Gods

LP: Rocket

Yr: 1996

Song 13: That's Not In Our Wheelhouse

Artist:

LP: Stuff Business People Say

Yr:

Song 14: Ain't Nobody's Business

Artist: James Cotton

LP: The Great Blues Men

Yr: 1988

Song 15: Where The Rubber Meets The Road

Artist:

LP: Stuff Business People Say

Yr:

Song 16: I've Been Working

Artist: Van Morrison

LP: His Band And The Street Choir

Yr: 1975

Song 17: Burger King

Artist: Dane Cook

LP:

Yr: 2005

Song 18: Value Proposition

Artist:

LP: Stuff Business People Say

Yr:

Song 19: Big Business

Artist: David Byrne

LP: The Catherine Wheel

Yr: 1981

Song 20: Seamless

Artist:

LP: Stuff Business People Say

Yr:

Song 21: Not What It Seems

Artist: Something Corporate

LP: Leaving Through The Window

Yr: 2002

Song 22: What Do You Do For Money Honey

Artist: AC/DC

LP: Back In Black

Yr: 1980

Song 23: Money Can't Buy It

Artist: Annie Lennox

LP: Diva

Yr: 1992

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





