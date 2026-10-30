Summary: In April 2024, German police raided and shut down the Palestine Congress in Berlin, a gathering meant to expose Germany’s political and military support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza. In mid-2025, a Berlin court ruled that the ban on Palestinian surgeon Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta was unlawful, and in November 2025 it ruled that the ban on the Congress itself was unlawful. Dror Dayan, director of the new documentary Gleichgeschaltet: Germany Against the Palestine Congress, and Helena Zohdi, a Berlin-based socialist and one of the Congress organizers, join hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to explain why Germany’s repression of Palestine solidarity is about imperialist interests, not guilt. They also discuss the trial of the Ulm 5, activists held in pre-trial detention for more than a year after damaging equipment at an Elbit Systems facility.



Israel held a general election on October 27th. Netanyahu’s bloc lost its majority but beat the polls, while Palestinian-led parties won a record 19 seats. Ali Abunimah looks at the so-called opposition leaders seeking to replace Netanyahu, from Gadi Eisenkot, the architect of the Dahiya doctrine, to Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid, Yair Golan and Avigdor Lieberman, and argues that there is no alternative to genocide within Zionism.



On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor Jon Elmer follows Ansarallah and the Yemeni armed forces as they overrun Saudi-backed positions in the desert of Marib and capture a key mountain overlooking Taiz. The Yemeni armed forces have also warned airlines that King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remains a military target.



Electronic Intifada contributor Roqayah Chamseddine reports from southern Lebanon, where Israeli troops are demolishing residential blocks and shelling towns across the south. According to Lebanon’s health ministry, Israeli attacks have killed at least 8,956 people and injured more than 30,660.

