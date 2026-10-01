Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE John Bosnitch on the election of pro EU pro Euro party in Serbia - 00:10:00

#3 - @SilverMeadow_UK Nudge Unit Brits warned of cyber attacks on water supplies and internet - 00:10:00

#4 - Bank of England and The City Of London control PMs Liz Truss exposes puppet Burnham Daily Expresso - 00:20:00

#5 - David Hearst No matter who forms the Israeli government democracy is dead MEE - 00:07:00

#6 - Prof Jeffrey Sachs The Future of Netanyahu on Judge Nap - 00:30:00