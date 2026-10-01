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Program Information
State Of The City reports
Was WWII communist partisan and Yugoslavia's leader Josep Bros Tito a British Agent?
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Oct. 30, 2026, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/10/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-46/
#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - EXCLUSIVE John Bosnitch on the election of pro EU pro Euro party in Serbia - 00:10:00
#3 - @SilverMeadow_UK Nudge Unit Brits warned of cyber attacks on water supplies and internet - 00:10:00
#4 - Bank of England and The City Of London control PMs Liz Truss exposes puppet Burnham Daily Expresso - 00:20:00
#5 - David Hearst No matter who forms the Israeli government democracy is dead MEE - 00:07:00
#6 - Prof Jeffrey Sachs The Future of Netanyahu on Judge Nap - 00:30:00

Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Oct. 30, 2026
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 04:00:00  56Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 Oct. 30, 2026
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 01:10:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Oct. 30, 2026
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 00:10:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Oct. 30, 2026
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 00:20:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 6 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Oct. 30, 2026
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 00:07:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 Oct. 30, 2026
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 00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 