Summary: There's lots of newer recordings on Backbeat this week, though you might not be able to tell which ones if I don't identify them. There's honky-tonk country from Big Fancy and the Shiddy Cowboys, more great soul/blues from Brandon Isaac, traditional flamenco from Mexico's Vanessa Trivino plus the usual mix of classics from Joe Turner, Cousin Joe and Jerry Byrd (who is a direct link between Hank Williams and Jerry Garcia) and more.