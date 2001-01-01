There's lots of newer recordings on Backbeat this week, though you might not be able to tell which ones if I don't identify them. There's honky-tonk country from Big Fancy and the Shiddy Cowboys, more great soul/blues from Brandon Isaac, traditional flamenco from Mexico's Vanessa Trivino plus the usual mix of classics from Joe Turner, Cousin Joe and Jerry Byrd (who is a direct link between Hank Williams and Jerry Garcia) and more.
Artist - Title - Year Wynonie Harris; Joe Turner - Blues - 1947 Wynona Carr - Weather Man - 1956 Jake Vaadeland - Everybody But Me - 2022 Shirley & Lee - Comin' Over - 1954 Southern Sons Quartette - A Prayer For Tomorrow - 1953 The Talbot Brothers - Atomic Nightmare - 1957 Vanessa Trivino & Aitor Escobar - Cielito Lindo - 2025 Jerry Byrd & The String Dusters - Byrd's Boogie - 1949 Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Keep It Hid - 2026 The Dixiaires - Your Red Wagon - 1948 Cousin Joe with Earl Bostic's Orchestra - Baby, You Don't Know It All - 1946 Brandon Isaak - Lookin' Out My Window - 2026 Ralph Willis - Goin' to Virginia - 1948 Slim Guitar And His Band - Ndlela Mbi - 1959 Irma Thomas - Love Don't Change (People Do) - 2001 Gerry Granahan - Dance Girl Dance - 1961 Jerry Butler & The Impressions - For Your Precious Love - 1958 Elvis Presley - Mystery Train - 1955 The Chantays - Banzai - 1963