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Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Nov. 1, 2026, midnight
There's lots of newer recordings on Backbeat this week, though you might not be able to tell which ones if I don't identify them. There's honky-tonk country from Big Fancy and the Shiddy Cowboys, more great soul/blues from Brandon Isaac, traditional flamenco from Mexico's Vanessa Trivino plus the usual mix of classics from Joe Turner, Cousin Joe and Jerry Byrd (who is a direct link between Hank Williams and Jerry Garcia) and more.
Artist - Title - Year
Wynonie Harris; Joe Turner - Blues - 1947
Wynona Carr - Weather Man - 1956
Jake Vaadeland - Everybody But Me - 2022
Shirley & Lee - Comin' Over - 1954
Southern Sons Quartette - A Prayer For Tomorrow - 1953
The Talbot Brothers - Atomic Nightmare - 1957
Vanessa Trivino & Aitor Escobar - Cielito Lindo - 2025
Jerry Byrd & The String Dusters - Byrd's Boogie - 1949
Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Keep It Hid - 2026
The Dixiaires - Your Red Wagon - 1948
Cousin Joe with Earl Bostic's Orchestra - Baby, You Don't Know It All - 1946
Brandon Isaak - Lookin' Out My Window - 2026
Ralph Willis - Goin' to Virginia - 1948
Slim Guitar And His Band - Ndlela Mbi - 1959
Irma Thomas - Love Don't Change (People Do) - 2001
Gerry Granahan - Dance Girl Dance - 1961
Jerry Butler & The Impressions - For Your Precious Love - 1958
Elvis Presley - Mystery Train - 1955
The Chantays - Banzai - 1963

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Nov. 1, 2026
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
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