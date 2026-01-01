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Program Information
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Nov. 1, 2026, midnight
1. Harder Than Brick - Fresh Kils ft. Roshin Ambition & TassNata
2. Bon Appetit - OC ft. Uni and T.L.
3. Release The Stress (remix) - Lewis Parker
4. Dank Soul - Destruct & Brother Beatbox ft. D.j. Fingerfood
5. The Anomaly - Funky DL ft. Sanchita Farruque
6. Back On Da Block - Pete Rock ft. CL Smooth
7. Rhyme Dwella - High V.A.L.U.E.
8. Food Truck - Moka Only
9. The Next Spot - Grand Puba & Sadat X
10. Concerto of the Desperado - The Roots
11. Gravity - Bush Babees
12. The Mystic - U.G.
13. Better Than Me (Back to School remix) - Marvelous Mag ft. SmooVth
14. Expansion Team Theme - Dilated Peoples
15. Rock Harder - Es
16. What We Got - Chuck Cross ft. T3, Sundown and Mic Todd
17. For This Life - Eternia ft. Phoenix Pagliacci
18. Next Friday - Astro Mega
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 9AM GMT +0 - CodeSouth.FM Bristol, UK

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

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00:58:25 1 Oct. 27, 2026
Hamilton Ontario, Canada
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