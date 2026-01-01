1. Harder Than Brick - Fresh Kils ft. Roshin Ambition & TassNata 2. Bon Appetit - OC ft. Uni and T.L. 3. Release The Stress (remix) - Lewis Parker 4. Dank Soul - Destruct & Brother Beatbox ft. D.j. Fingerfood 5. The Anomaly - Funky DL ft. Sanchita Farruque 6. Back On Da Block - Pete Rock ft. CL Smooth 7. Rhyme Dwella - High V.A.L.U.E. 8. Food Truck - Moka Only 9. The Next Spot - Grand Puba & Sadat X 10. Concerto of the Desperado - The Roots 11. Gravity - Bush Babees 12. The Mystic - U.G. 13. Better Than Me (Back to School remix) - Marvelous Mag ft. SmooVth 14. Expansion Team Theme - Dilated Peoples 15. Rock Harder - Es 16. What We Got - Chuck Cross ft. T3, Sundown and Mic Todd 17. For This Life - Eternia ft. Phoenix Pagliacci 18. Next Friday - Astro Mega
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 9AM GMT +0 - CodeSouth.FM Bristol, UK
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
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