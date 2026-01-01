Summary: 1. Harder Than Brick - Fresh Kils ft. Roshin Ambition & TassNata

2. Bon Appetit - OC ft. Uni and T.L.

3. Release The Stress (remix) - Lewis Parker

4. Dank Soul - Destruct & Brother Beatbox ft. D.j. Fingerfood

5. The Anomaly - Funky DL ft. Sanchita Farruque

6. Back On Da Block - Pete Rock ft. CL Smooth

7. Rhyme Dwella - High V.A.L.U.E.

8. Food Truck - Moka Only

9. The Next Spot - Grand Puba & Sadat X

10. Concerto of the Desperado - The Roots

11. Gravity - Bush Babees

12. The Mystic - U.G.

13. Better Than Me (Back to School remix) - Marvelous Mag ft. SmooVth

14. Expansion Team Theme - Dilated Peoples

15. Rock Harder - Es

16. What We Got - Chuck Cross ft. T3, Sundown and Mic Todd

17. For This Life - Eternia ft. Phoenix Pagliacci

18. Next Friday - Astro Mega