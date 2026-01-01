Storms, floods, fires and drought are more frequent and vicious as Earth heats up. Some cities and countries never recover from the climate debt doom-loop. Researcher Aayushi Mishra makes it real. Plus: Oxford's Chloe Brimicombe's warnings for expectant mothers and babies in extreme heat - and this El Nino winter in the UK (as food and fuel panic sets in).
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:14 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.