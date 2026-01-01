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Trip Hop Radio is a sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves. Updated weekly.
TRACKLIST
01. Pablo Bolivar - The Whole Truth 02. Massive Attack - Paradise Circus 03. Pugilist - Static 04. Gruve Collective - Hopeless Hope 05. Morcheeba - Trigger Hippie 06. Purelink - Rookie 07. Dis Coram - Big Brat Trip 08. Tara Clerkin Trio - World in Delay 09. Was Tailor - Down In Flames 10. Tricky - If I Only Knew 11. Void Pedal - Via Harbor 12. Mono - Slimcea Girl
2026 AR Media
Step into the night. This is your soundtrack for the after hours. This is your sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves.
Curated for night owls who thrive in the quiet hours, Trip Hop Radio takes you on a journey through shadowy soundscapes, with tracks from iconic artists and hidden gems. Whether you're winding down after a long day, creating in the stillness of the night, or simply exploring your thoughts.
Let the rhythm guide you, the bass soothe you, and the melodies inspire you as you embark on a journey of sound and soul.