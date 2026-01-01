After Nov. 3 the uncertainty may just be getting started

Subtitle: Sub Rosa News Commentary

Program Type: Commentary

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dan Gougherty

Contributor: Dan Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 2, 2026, midnight

Summary: Voting in America’s 2026 midterm elections ends Nov. 3. But the results may be only the beginning of the story.

Credits:

Notes: If used for radio broadcast, email editor@elkgrovenews.net



