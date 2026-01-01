This week we’ll have another look at the US midterm elections and what will follow with a PSA from Dragpac.org, and we’ll celebrate a victory for trans healthcare in New Zealand. In the news the far-right presidential candidate lost in Brazil’s elections, but India’s right-leaning government is purging trans voters. The UN has questions about the rights of queer children in China, and Berliners protest a raid on a transfeminine gathering. All that and more now that you’ve found This Way Out.
Associate Producer / host Lucia Chappelle, Producer Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, the features were produced by Dragpac.org, Jeb Backe and Lucia Chappelle, NewsWrap reporters Tanya Kane-Parry and David Hunt. music: Coco Solid and our theme music was written and performed by Kim Wilson.
This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world, since 1988.The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!
This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or as a podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs.