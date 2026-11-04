Between the Lines for November 4, 2026

Subtitle: Released Date: November 4, 2026

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lauren Miller-Karalunas, senior counsel with the Brennan Center for Justice Democracy Program; Michael Sozan, a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress; Marc Boom, Senior Director for Public Affairs with the Environmental Protection Network.

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 4, 2026, midnight

Summary:

Credits: GOP Post Election Threat: Block January 3rd Certification of Democratic Candidate Winners; Trump’s Election Day Subversion Goal: Entrench (to Consolidate) His Imperial Presidency; Post Election Can Democrats Challenge Trump Decimation of EPA Regulations?



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