Lauren Miller-Karalunas, senior counsel with the Brennan Center for Justice Democracy Program; Michael Sozan, a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress; Marc Boom, Senior Director for Public Affairs with the Environmental Protection Network.
GOP Post Election Threat: Block January 3rd Certification of Democratic Candidate Winners; Trump’s Election Day Subversion Goal: Entrench (to Consolidate) His Imperial Presidency; Post Election Can Democrats Challenge Trump Decimation of EPA Regulations?