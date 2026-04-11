We did a combined Civic Cipher/QR Code Recap of this week’s election results! Main Segment 1 CULTURE (10 mins): We Did Not Vote for Allies Main Segment 2 OPINIONS (10 mins): Republicans Clash Over Who’s to Blame for Midterm Losses Better Do Better (6 mins): There’s Only One Reason to Celebrate Byron Donalds Q Ward’s Clapback (7 Mins): Present Main Segment 3 DIALOGUE (10 mins): What Are the Comments Saying About Democratic Victories? Main Segment 4 ENTERTAINMENT (10 mins): Trump Blames Fox and MAGA Blames Everything but Him
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse. Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse. FB/Instagram/YouTube/TikTok/Fanbase: @civiccipher