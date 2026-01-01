Trump didn't transfer 'Love" but he did transfer anger

Subtitle: Sub Rosa News Commentary

Program Type: Action/Event

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dan Gougherty

Contributor: Dan Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 5, 2026, midnight

Summary: Trump claimed voters didn't transfer the love for him to the Republican candidates. But they transferred something more meaningful.

Credits:

Notes: If used for broadcast, please email editor@ElkGroveNews.net



