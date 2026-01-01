Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, France 24, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr261106.mp3 (29:00)



From JAPAN- The Japanese government is continuing to subsidize gasoline for consumers- the current price is equivalent to $4.08 per US gallon. The German Chancellor Merz visited a Tokyo company developing nuclear fusion power plants- German firms are interested in working with them, along with other companies manufacturing drones. Many youth in Germany took part in large protests in 30 cities across the country- unfortunately in Frankfort small groups later looted and fought with police. The president of the ICC, Judge Tomoko Akane, pushed back against US sanctions on the global body.



From FRANCE- In Finland Google illegally logged 250,000 trees in one area to build a datacenter- in the UK 4 hyper-scale data centers could alone undermine planned objectives to meet net zero emissions by 2050- investigators say that the workers at most data centers in Europe are migrant workers. Then, of course the US midterm elections were the major topic on international radio this week- most of what was said is not much different from US media. However here are international press reviews on the outcome of the elections which came as a relief to most European countries.



From GERMANY- A report and some analysis of the Gen-Z protests in Germany last weekend- education, the cost of living, and proposed mandatory military service were the focus of the peaceful protests. Large protests took place in India, with controversial removal of 130 million people from the voting lists, mostly Muslims and other minorities. The recent election in Israel has not been resolved, Netanyahu claimed the election was stolen from him, and an attempt by foreign governments to steal control of the country. Then excerpts from a longer piece on what are the US intentions in Venezuela- Trump bragged about the oil being taken, but there are also gold and rare earth minerals being lifted.



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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"Between stimulus and response, there is a space. In that space lies our freedom and power to choose that response. In our response lies our growth and freedom."

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Dan Roberts

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