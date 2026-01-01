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Program Information
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|Sub Rosa News Commentary
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|Sub Rosa News Commentary
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|Commentary
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|Dan Gougherty
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| Dan Contact Contributor
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|Nov. 6, 2026, midnight
| Well, the midtWell, the midterm results are in, and by Donald Trump’s own definition, most Americans are now communists, socialists or transgender advocates.
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|If used for broadcast, contact editor@elkgrovenews.net
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|00:01:00
|1
| Nov. 6, 2026
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|Sacramento
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| View Script
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|1
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| 00:01:00
| 128Kbps mp3
(MB) None
|3
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