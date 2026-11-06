Summary: Israel is bringing its “Gaza strategy” of mass destruction and forced displacement to the occupied West Bank. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah speak with journalist Zena Al Tahhan, who has been reporting from Hebron, about the devastation left behind and what displaced families face as they return. They also discuss Israeli settler terror against Palestinian olive harvesters, whether Israel’s election results offer Palestinians any prospect of change and escalating Israeli attacks on journalists and diplomats.



On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer looks at the past seven days in the Strait of Hormuz. Tankers trying to slip through on the US-backed southern route are exploding and burning, and Iran’s 358 missile keeps shooting down American MQ-9 Reaper drones. Jon explains how the missile works, and why it has gutted about a third of the US drone fleet. He also looks at Iran’s warning that if the US resumes its war, the response will come “without geographic limitation.”



Electronic Intifada contributor Roqayah Chamseddine reports from southern Lebanon, where an Israeli drone strike in Marjayoun killed paramedic Nasser Muhammad Yunus and severely injured photojournalist Kamal Yunus. Israeli drones are also circling over Tyre and Beirut’s southern suburbs, and rescue workers say the drones track them as they respond to the shelling.



Shaimaa Hussein and Israa Abu Jald grew up together in Gaza’s al-Bureij refugee camp, as classmates, neighbours and best friends. Israa was a nursing student and poet. In October 2023, Israel bombed her home, killing her along with her parents and her two sisters and their children. Nora Barrows-Friedman reads from Shaimaa Hussein’s article “Israa was a friend for life.”

