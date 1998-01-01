Welcome to the Sonic Café. We kick things off with We Are Here To Make Plastic from the Neil Cowley Trio—yes, that’s actually the title—and honestly, maybe they’re right. Anyway, I’m Scott Clark; glad you’re here for episode 502. So, I don’t know how the week goes where you live, but around here we push through Wednesday, slide past Thursday, and—boom—there it is… Friday. And here at the Sonic Café, that can only mean one thing: It’s Jazz Friday, Again. So let’s duck down the steps into our dimly lit, subterranean jazz club, a room full of sound, that leans in all the right directions. We’ve lined up a smokin’ mix of vintage and modern jazz vibes including The Groove Collective with Bionic, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, Chaz Jankel, Ronnie Cuber blowing hard on Rifftide, Dr. John, and of course John Coltrane with Alabama — a moment of reflection and depth you won’t want to miss.Plus, we’ll drop in on Herbie Hancock as he shares the time Miles Davis taught him a life lesson he never forgot from, inside the music. Trust us… it sticks. So settle in, exhale, and let the world step aside for a bit because, It’s Jazz Friday… again. So let’s get to it. This is Snarky Puppy, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: We Are Here To Make Plastic Artist: The Neil Cowley Trio LP: Loud… Louder… Stop Yr: 2008 Song 2: Tarova Artist: Snarky Puppy LP: Culcha Vulcha Yr: 2016 Song 3: Bionic Artist: Groove Collective LP: Dance Of The Drunken Master Yr: 1998 Song 4: Sweet 'N' Sour (Take 4) Artist: Art Blakey LP: Keepnews Collection: Caravan Yr. 2007 Song 5: Blue Mambo For 'Trane And Sphere Artist: Bobby Matos LP: Live At Moca Yr: 1999 Song 6: Strollin' Artist: Chaz Jankel LP: Zoom Yr: 2003 Song 7: Just A Little Bit Artist: Zeep LP: Year: Song 8: Alabama Artist: John Coltrane LP: Priceless Jazz Collection - John Coltrane Yr: 1965 Song 9: Rifftide Artist: Ronnie Cuber LP: Cuber Libre Yr: 1976 Song 10: That's My Home Artist: Dr. John Feat. Wendell Brunious & The McCrary Sisters LP: Ske-Dat-De-Dat: The Spirit Of Satch Yr: 2014 Song 11: Hard Times Artist: David Sanborn LP: Only Everything Yr: 2010 Song 12: Closing Theme Artist: Joe Henderson Quintet LP: At The Lighthouse Yr: 1970
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.