Sonic Café #502/It’s Jazz Friday, Again

Subtitle: It’s Jazz Friday, Again

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 6, 2026, midnight

Summary: Welcome to the Sonic Café. We kick things off with We Are Here To Make Plastic from the Neil Cowley Trio—yes, that’s actually the title—and honestly, maybe they’re right. Anyway, I’m Scott Clark; glad you’re here for episode 502.

So, I don’t know how the week goes where you live, but around here we push through Wednesday, slide past Thursday, and—boom—there it is… Friday. And here at the Sonic Café, that can only mean one thing: It’s Jazz Friday, Again.

So let’s duck down the steps into our dimly lit, subterranean jazz club, a room full of sound, that leans in all the right directions. We’ve lined up a smokin’ mix of vintage and modern jazz vibes including The Groove Collective with Bionic, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, Chaz Jankel, Ronnie Cuber blowing hard on Rifftide, Dr. John, and of course John Coltrane with Alabama — a moment of reflection and depth you won’t want to miss.Plus, we’ll drop in on Herbie Hancock as he shares the time Miles Davis taught him a life lesson he never forgot from, inside the music. Trust us… it sticks. So settle in, exhale, and let the world step aside for a bit because, It’s Jazz Friday… again. So let’s get to it. This is Snarky Puppy, and we’re the Sonic Café.



Credits: Song 1: We Are Here To Make Plastic

Artist: The Neil Cowley Trio

LP: Loud… Louder… Stop

Yr: 2008

Song 2: Tarova

Artist: Snarky Puppy

LP: Culcha Vulcha

Yr: 2016

Song 3: Bionic

Artist: Groove Collective

LP: Dance Of The Drunken Master

Yr: 1998

Song 4: Sweet 'N' Sour (Take 4)

Artist: Art Blakey

LP: Keepnews Collection: Caravan

Yr. 2007

Song 5: Blue Mambo For 'Trane And Sphere

Artist: Bobby Matos

LP: Live At Moca

Yr: 1999

Song 6: Strollin'

Artist: Chaz Jankel

LP: Zoom

Yr: 2003

Song 7: Just A Little Bit

Artist: Zeep

LP:

Year:

Song 8: Alabama

Artist: John Coltrane

LP: Priceless Jazz Collection - John Coltrane

Yr: 1965

Song 9: Rifftide

Artist: Ronnie Cuber

LP: Cuber Libre

Yr: 1976

Song 10: That's My Home

Artist: Dr. John Feat. Wendell Brunious & The McCrary Sisters

LP: Ske-Dat-De-Dat: The Spirit Of Satch

Yr: 2014

Song 11: Hard Times

Artist: David Sanborn

LP: Only Everything

Yr: 2010

Song 12: Closing Theme

Artist: Joe Henderson Quintet

LP: At The Lighthouse

Yr: 1970

Notes: Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





