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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
It’s Jazz Friday, Again
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Nov. 6, 2026, midnight
Welcome to the Sonic Café. We kick things off with We Are Here To Make Plastic from the Neil Cowley Trio—yes, that’s actually the title—and honestly, maybe they’re right. Anyway, I’m Scott Clark; glad you’re here for episode 502.
So, I don’t know how the week goes where you live, but around here we push through Wednesday, slide past Thursday, and—boom—there it is… Friday. And here at the Sonic Café, that can only mean one thing: It’s Jazz Friday, Again.
So let’s duck down the steps into our dimly lit, subterranean jazz club, a room full of sound, that leans in all the right directions. We’ve lined up a smokin’ mix of vintage and modern jazz vibes including The Groove Collective with Bionic, Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, Chaz Jankel, Ronnie Cuber blowing hard on Rifftide, Dr. John, and of course John Coltrane with Alabama — a moment of reflection and depth you won’t want to miss.Plus, we’ll drop in on Herbie Hancock as he shares the time Miles Davis taught him a life lesson he never forgot from, inside the music. Trust us… it sticks. So settle in, exhale, and let the world step aside for a bit because, It’s Jazz Friday… again. So let’s get to it. This is Snarky Puppy, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: We Are Here To Make Plastic
Artist: The Neil Cowley Trio
LP: Loud… Louder… Stop
Yr: 2008
Song 2: Tarova
Artist: Snarky Puppy
LP: Culcha Vulcha
Yr: 2016
Song 3: Bionic
Artist: Groove Collective
LP: Dance Of The Drunken Master
Yr: 1998
Song 4: Sweet 'N' Sour (Take 4)
Artist: Art Blakey
LP: Keepnews Collection: Caravan
Yr. 2007
Song 5: Blue Mambo For 'Trane And Sphere
Artist: Bobby Matos
LP: Live At Moca
Yr: 1999
Song 6: Strollin'
Artist: Chaz Jankel
LP: Zoom
Yr: 2003
Song 7: Just A Little Bit
Artist: Zeep
LP:
Year:
Song 8: Alabama
Artist: John Coltrane
LP: Priceless Jazz Collection - John Coltrane
Yr: 1965
Song 9: Rifftide
Artist: Ronnie Cuber
LP: Cuber Libre
Yr: 1976
Song 10: That's My Home
Artist: Dr. John Feat. Wendell Brunious & The McCrary Sisters
LP: Ske-Dat-De-Dat: The Spirit Of Satch
Yr: 2014
Song 11: Hard Times
Artist: David Sanborn
LP: Only Everything
Yr: 2010
Song 12: Closing Theme
Artist: Joe Henderson Quintet
LP: At The Lighthouse
Yr: 1970
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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00:58:00 1 Nov. 6, 2026
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