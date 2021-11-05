First aired: November 5, 2021 1. Culture - Sam Krats ft. Craig G, Mysdiggi, Gee Bag, Ramson Badbonez, Phoenix Da Icefire and Jazz T 2. Acknowledge - The Quarter Inch Kings & Zagnif Nori 3. Law Bent - Primal Winds 4. North Star - King Kashmere ft. Maddy 5. U R B V N I S O - Urbvn Architects & Iso Indies 6. Shine - Robert Glasper ft. D Smoke and Tiffany Gouche? 7. Screen Shot - Gwop Sullivan 8. The Rap World - Pete Rock & Large Professor 9. The Drama In Between - Punk Barbarians 10. The Normal New (Growing Up in the Pandemic) - Cymarshall Law 11. Roots Run Deep - Fro Magnum Man 12. The Squeeze - Dillon & J57 13. Moon-Minded - 90sFlav 14. Glamour Life - Papi Jamon ft. Skyzoo 15. Trade Money - Dilated Peoples 16. Pizza Money - Pseudo Intellectuals 17. The Singularity - Arcane 18. Stay balanced - Mecca: 83
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 9AM GMT +0 - CodeSouth.FM Bristol, UK
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.