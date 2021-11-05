Summary: First aired: November 5, 2021

1. Culture - Sam Krats ft. Craig G, Mysdiggi, Gee Bag, Ramson Badbonez, Phoenix Da Icefire and Jazz T

2. Acknowledge - The Quarter Inch Kings & Zagnif Nori

3. Law Bent - Primal Winds

4. North Star - King Kashmere ft. Maddy

5. U R B V N I S O - Urbvn Architects & Iso Indies

6. Shine - Robert Glasper ft. D Smoke and Tiffany Gouche?

7. Screen Shot - Gwop Sullivan

8. The Rap World - Pete Rock & Large Professor

9. The Drama In Between - Punk Barbarians

10. The Normal New (Growing Up in the Pandemic) - Cymarshall Law

11. Roots Run Deep - Fro Magnum Man

12. The Squeeze - Dillon & J57

13. Moon-Minded - 90sFlav

14. Glamour Life - Papi Jamon ft. Skyzoo

15. Trade Money - Dilated Peoples

16. Pizza Money - Pseudo Intellectuals

17. The Singularity - Arcane

18. Stay balanced - Mecca: 83