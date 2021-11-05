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Program Information
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Nov. 8, 2026, midnight
First aired: November 5, 2021
1. Culture - Sam Krats ft. Craig G, Mysdiggi, Gee Bag, Ramson Badbonez, Phoenix Da Icefire and Jazz T
2. Acknowledge - The Quarter Inch Kings & Zagnif Nori
3. Law Bent - Primal Winds
4. North Star - King Kashmere ft. Maddy
5. U R B V N I S O - Urbvn Architects & Iso Indies
6. Shine - Robert Glasper ft. D Smoke and Tiffany Gouche?
7. Screen Shot - Gwop Sullivan
8. The Rap World - Pete Rock & Large Professor
9. The Drama In Between - Punk Barbarians
10. The Normal New (Growing Up in the Pandemic) - Cymarshall Law
11. Roots Run Deep - Fro Magnum Man
12. The Squeeze - Dillon & J57
13. Moon-Minded - 90sFlav
14. Glamour Life - Papi Jamon ft. Skyzoo
15. Trade Money - Dilated Peoples
16. Pizza Money - Pseudo Intellectuals
17. The Singularity - Arcane
18. Stay balanced - Mecca: 83
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 9AM GMT +0 - CodeSouth.FM Bristol, UK

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

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00:58:19 1 Nov. 7, 2026
Gammatorium
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