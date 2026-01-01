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Program Information
True Oak Hill
Documentary
Jason Hopkins, Ed, and Brett (DOLLARBILLZ), with Crystal Goodwin, Crystal Wilson and Erica Grasso
 None  Contact Contributor
Nov. 8, 2026, midnight
True Oak Hill, Episode 1: the story of Goodrich Seafood & Oyster House — founded about 1910 as a wholesale fish house and crab plant on the Mosquito Lagoon — and the history of Oak Hill, Florida, a commercial fishing town. Hosted by Jason Hopkins, Ed, and Brett (DOLLARBILLZ), with Crystal Goodwin, Crystal Wilson and Erica Grasso. Real, verified local stories with comedy on top. A Pin Point Productions show.
Producer: Pin Point Productions / Jason Hopkins. Hosted by Jason Hopkins, Ed, and Brett (DOLLARBILLZ).
Contact: mainstreetvibe386@gmail.com — Pin Point Productions.

True Oak Hill — Episode 1 Download Program Podcast
Episode 1 — Goodrich Seafood & Oyster House and the history of Oak Hill, Florida.
01:02:34 1 Nov. 8, 2026
Oak Hill, Florida
  View Script
    
 01:02:34  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 8 Download File...
 