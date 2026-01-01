Summary: True Oak Hill, Episode 1: the story of Goodrich Seafood & Oyster House — founded about 1910 as a wholesale fish house and crab plant on the Mosquito Lagoon — and the history of Oak Hill, Florida, a commercial fishing town. Hosted by Jason Hopkins, Ed, and Brett (DOLLARBILLZ), with Crystal Goodwin, Crystal Wilson and Erica Grasso. Real, verified local stories with comedy on top. A Pin Point Productions show.