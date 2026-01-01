Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Bobbi-Jo Starr (Roots Rock, Blues)



Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Bobbi-Jo Starr (Roots Rock, Blues)Get ready for a 2-hour Musicical Journey with Indigenous in Music and your host Larry K. Joining us for the first time is Bobbi-Jo Starr, a rising singer-songwriter from the Peerless Trout First Nation in Alberta. Her new music is out now, a mix of roots rock and Indigenous-inspired blues. Read all about Bobbi in our circle at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/artist-directory/bobbi-jo-starr



Enjoy music from Bobbi-Jo Starr, The North Sound, William Prince, Mike Paul, Diyet & the Love Soldiers, ZOE, Kaeley Jade, Pony Man, Nathan Cunningham, Rellick, Cary Morin, Jerrid Lee, Donita Large, Linda Mckenzie, Patrick Deneau, Rematrination, Gladwyn Badger, The Mezcaltones, STOIK, Shub, Northern Cree, JB the First Lady, G Precious, Berk Jodoin, John McLeod, Tracy Bone and much much more.



Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside our new Indigenous in Music Directory and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs and sign up to receive our new Indigenous in Music Newsletter!