Notes: VERSION 1: 58 minute radio ready edit. Includes my intro and outro, and ends with a short clip by Caitlin Johnstone, read by Tim Foley, titled "When the Gates of Tech Dystopia Snap Shut."



VERSION 2: Full Edit, 01:14:31. Adds a short into by Nausheen Husain, and a segment by Mina Aguilar of the Workers' Center of Central NY. Does not include my intro/outro, or the Caitlin Johnstone segment.



NOTE: Because I want to be aware of who is downloading my audio for potential radio play, I have uploaded only 5 minute excerpts of each version. If you like what you hear, please use the Contact Contributor button to request the corresponding edit(s), which I'll then make available for download via my OneDrive account.



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