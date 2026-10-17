A talk featuring Austin Kocher, a political geographer who studies the U.S. immigration enforcement apparatus.
Austin Kocher uses the Freedom of Information Act to turn the government's own records into public analysis, maps, and reporting that journalists, attorneys, and advocates rely on.
This talk took place at All Saints Parish in Syracuse, NY on October 17, 2026, and was sponsored by the Workers' Center of Central NY and the Syracuse Peace Council.
Audio recorded and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought), of Essential Dissent. No, I'm not related to that Russell Vought idiot.
VERSION 1: 58 minute radio ready edit. Includes my intro and outro, and ends with a short clip by Caitlin Johnstone, read by Tim Foley, titled "When the Gates of Tech Dystopia Snap Shut."
VERSION 2: Full Edit, 01:14:31. Adds a short into by Nausheen Husain, and a segment by Mina Aguilar of the Workers' Center of Central NY. Does not include my intro/outro, or the Caitlin Johnstone segment.
NOTE: Because I want to be aware of who is downloading my audio for potential radio play, I have uploaded only 5 minute excerpts of each version. If you like what you hear, please use the Contact Contributor button to request the corresponding edit(s), which I'll then make available for download via my OneDrive account.
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Alternatively, you can find this episode (and others) on Pacifica's Audioport.
If you simply want to listen to the audio, please check out the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315