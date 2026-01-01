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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
the punches keep on coming
Weekly Program
Senne Van Loon, Eddie Yuen
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Nov. 8, 2026, midnight
The markets! The war! Hacked banks and freezer attacks are just the start. Which is bigger: AI or the climate crisis? Is warming accelerating? We talk new science with Dr. Senne Van Loon, Research Scientist at Colorado State University. Also in todays mix: both American coasts flood and nobody can say "rising seas". Is the system collapsing - and would that be a good thing? We go back to my 2019 chat with radio broadcaster and educator Eddie Yuen: "Can we count on catastrophe?"
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

short news clips from France24, Al Jazeera, Global Weather Network

tiny clip from Pete Seeger, 1931
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 33:39 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 261111 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Nov. 8, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
Ecoshock 261111 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Nov. 8, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 7 Download File...
Ecoshock 261111 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Nov. 8, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 