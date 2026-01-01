Summary: The markets! The war! Hacked banks and freezer attacks are just the start. Which is bigger: AI or the climate crisis? Is warming accelerating? We talk new science with Dr. Senne Van Loon, Research Scientist at Colorado State University. Also in todays mix: both American coasts flood and nobody can say "rising seas". Is the system collapsing - and would that be a good thing? We go back to my 2019 chat with radio broadcaster and educator Eddie Yuen: "Can we count on catastrophe?"