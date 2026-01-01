The markets! The war! Hacked banks and freezer attacks are just the start. Which is bigger: AI or the climate crisis? Is warming accelerating? We talk new science with Dr. Senne Van Loon, Research Scientist at Colorado State University. Also in todays mix: both American coasts flood and nobody can say "rising seas". Is the system collapsing - and would that be a good thing? We go back to my 2019 chat with radio broadcaster and educator Eddie Yuen: "Can we count on catastrophe?"
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
short news clips from France24, Al Jazeera, Global Weather Network
tiny clip from Pete Seeger, 1931
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 33:39 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.