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Program Information
The Mix Sessions
A journey through the finest in deep house music.
Music
Sean Savage
 None  Contact Contributor
Nov. 9, 2026, midnight
IF YOU AIR THE SHOW PLEASE SEND ME AN EMAIL TO LET ME KNOW!
EVERGREEN. Contact: sean@armedia.ca

The Mix Sessions is a journey through hypnotic rhythms and soulful deep house groove. Featuring lush, atmospheric textures.

TRACKLIST

01. DJ Alistair - Lost And Found
02. Ben Westbeech - Whatever Is Missing In You (Aeroplane Motion Extended Mix)
03. Daniele Busciala, Peter Mac, Precious James - Do You Want Me (Original Mix)
04. Scott Diaz - Mistreated (Studioheist Remix)
05. Susan Esthera - Orion (Original Mix)
06. Terry Dexter, Sweet Georgie, Michael Gray - You Saved Me (Michael Gray Extended Mix)
07. Riva Starr, Harry Stone, Crackazat - House Of Mirrors (Crackazat Extended Remix)
08. Gene King, Stupid People - Stupid People (Main Mix)
09. Kings Of Tomorrow - I Need To Love Me feat. April (Sandy Rivera's Club Mix)
10. Moe Turk - Lift Me Up (Original Mix)
2026 AR Media
Immerse yourself in the hypnotic rhythms and soulful grooves of The Mix Sessions, a journey through the finest in deep house music. You will be guided seamlessly from lush, atmospheric textures to bass-heavy, late-night floor-fillers. Expect carefully selected tracks from underground legends and rising talent, featuring sultry vocals, deep basslines, and subtle melodies that evolve and breathe.

Perfect for late-night listening, chill pre-games, or focused creative work, The Mix Sessions delivers a vibe that's introspective, warm, and undeniably smooth. Whether you're a longtime deep house lover or just discovering the sound, tune in.

The Mix Sessions 26.11.9. Download Program Podcast
58 min Radio Show
00:58:00 1 Nov. 9, 2026
Toronto, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 10 Download File...
 