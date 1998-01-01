Notes: Special Guests Alex J Dimas and Izzan launch their long awaited E.P. “Lancha” https://ajdimas.bandcamp.com/album/lancha-ep



plus, a special feature on the Bad Brains, including two tracks from their recently released first studio recording from 1979!



SETLIST:







Darryl Jenifer, “Sacred Love II”

from The Weather Channel

Org Music - 2026



Bad Brains, “Don't Bother Me”

from Are You Ready: The First Studio Recording (Inner Ear - March 1979) - EP

Trust Records - 2026



Bad Brains, “Black Dots”

from Are You Ready: The First Studio Recording (Inner Ear - March 1979) - EP

Trust Records - 2026



Bad Brains, “Let Me Help”

from Spirit Electricity - EP

Bad Brains Records - 1990



Fugazi, “Reclamation”

from Steady Diet of Nothing

Dischord - 1991



Engine Down, “Slingshot”

from Under the Pretense of Present Tense

Lovitt Records - 1998



Killing Joke, “Love Like Blood (Live)”

from Down By the River (Live)

Killing Joke Records - 2012



The Cure, “In Your House”

from Seventeen Seconds

Rhino/Elektra - 1980



Alex J Dimas & Izzan, “Back Again”

from Lancha - EP

independent - 2026



Alex J Dimas & Izzan, “Second Love”

from Lancha - EP

independent - 2026



Alex J Dimas & Izzan, “Take It Slow”

from Lancha - EP

independent - 2026



Alex J Dimas & Izzan, “Nvm”

from Lancha - EP

independent - 2026



Izzan - If This Is Nothing

Palm Tree Firework

independent - 2024



Alex J Dimas

Misterioso

2025 - independernt



Dungen, “Ingenting Var Specielt”

from Vidrig Vår

Skolhaus - 2026



Sanisah Huri, “Joget Malam Berinai”

from Senada Hati

Universal Music Pte. Ltd. - 1974



