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Program Information
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|if music could talk
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|11
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| dj carlito Contact Contributor
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|Nov. 9, 2026, midnight
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|Special Guests Alex J Dimas and Izzan launch their long awaited E.P. “Lancha” https://ajdimas.bandcamp.com/album/lancha-ep
plus, a special feature on the Bad Brains, including two tracks from their recently released first studio recording from 1979!
SETLIST:
Darryl Jenifer, “Sacred Love II”
from The Weather Channel
Org Music - 2026
Bad Brains, “Don't Bother Me”
from Are You Ready: The First Studio Recording (Inner Ear - March 1979) - EP
Trust Records - 2026
Bad Brains, “Black Dots”
from Are You Ready: The First Studio Recording (Inner Ear - March 1979) - EP
Trust Records - 2026
Bad Brains, “Let Me Help”
from Spirit Electricity - EP
Bad Brains Records - 1990
Fugazi, “Reclamation”
from Steady Diet of Nothing
Dischord - 1991
Engine Down, “Slingshot”
from Under the Pretense of Present Tense
Lovitt Records - 1998
Killing Joke, “Love Like Blood (Live)”
from Down By the River (Live)
Killing Joke Records - 2012
The Cure, “In Your House”
from Seventeen Seconds
Rhino/Elektra - 1980
Alex J Dimas & Izzan, “Back Again”
from Lancha - EP
independent - 2026
Alex J Dimas & Izzan, “Second Love”
from Lancha - EP
independent - 2026
Alex J Dimas & Izzan, “Take It Slow”
from Lancha - EP
independent - 2026
Alex J Dimas & Izzan, “Nvm”
from Lancha - EP
independent - 2026
Izzan - If This Is Nothing
Palm Tree Firework
independent - 2024
Alex J Dimas
Misterioso
2025 - independernt
Dungen, “Ingenting Var Specielt”
from Vidrig Vår
Skolhaus - 2026
Sanisah Huri, “Joget Malam Berinai”
from Senada Hati
Universal Music Pte. Ltd. - 1974
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|01:58:35
|1
| Nov. 8, 2026
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| View Script
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|1
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| 01:58:35
| 256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
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