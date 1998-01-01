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Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Nov. 9, 2026, midnight
Special Guests Alex J Dimas and Izzan launch their long awaited E.P. “Lancha” https://ajdimas.bandcamp.com/album/lancha-ep

plus, a special feature on the Bad Brains, including two tracks from their recently released first studio recording from 1979!

SETLIST:



Darryl Jenifer, “Sacred Love II”
from The Weather Channel
Org Music - 2026

Bad Brains, “Don't Bother Me”
from Are You Ready: The First Studio Recording (Inner Ear - March 1979) - EP
Trust Records - 2026

Bad Brains, “Black Dots”
from Are You Ready: The First Studio Recording (Inner Ear - March 1979) - EP
Trust Records - 2026

Bad Brains, “Let Me Help”
from Spirit Electricity - EP
Bad Brains Records - 1990

Fugazi, “Reclamation”
from Steady Diet of Nothing
Dischord - 1991

Engine Down, “Slingshot”
from Under the Pretense of Present Tense
Lovitt Records - 1998

Killing Joke, “Love Like Blood (Live)”
from Down By the River (Live)
Killing Joke Records - 2012

The Cure, “In Your House”
from Seventeen Seconds
Rhino/Elektra - 1980

Alex J Dimas & Izzan, “Back Again”
from Lancha - EP
independent - 2026

Alex J Dimas & Izzan, “Second Love”
from Lancha - EP
independent - 2026

Alex J Dimas & Izzan, “Take It Slow”
from Lancha - EP
independent - 2026

Alex J Dimas & Izzan, “Nvm”
from Lancha - EP
independent - 2026

Izzan - If This Is Nothing
Palm Tree Firework
independent - 2024

Alex J Dimas
Misterioso
2025 - independernt

Dungen, “Ingenting Var Specielt”
from Vidrig Vår
Skolhaus - 2026

Sanisah Huri, “Joget Malam Berinai”
from Senada Hati
Universal Music Pte. Ltd. - 1974

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01:58:35 1 Nov. 8, 2026
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