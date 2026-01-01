This week we’ll get a preview of groundbreaking Australian activist Peter De Waal’s collection of profiles in queer courage, “Hidden Lives, Silenced Stories.” In the news, US voters rebuke Republican policies in landslide mid-term elections and sweep more LGBTQ candidates into office than ever before. However, relevant state-level ballot initiatives have mixed results — but not as mixed as the results of Israel’s elections, where the “pinkwashing” ploy may be all that’s protecting LGBTQ rights. Meanwhile, Fijian theocrats threaten marriage equality and Beijing’s Queer Film Festival is abruptly canceled.
Producer / host Brian DeShazor, Associate Producer Lucia Chappelle, News writer Jeb Backe, the feature was produced by Barry McKay. NewsWrap reporters Sarah Montague and Joe Boehnlein. music: the Velvet Underground and our theme music was written and performed by Kim Wilson.
This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world, since 1988.The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!
This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or as a podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs.