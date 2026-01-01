Notes: Helen is back in the studio!



I’m back in the studio for my annual radio show in memory of my brother Stuart. Stuart died in 2011 and left a vast library of wonderfully obscure (to me) music that I’ve been digging into over the past 15 years and discovering loads of new favorites and sharing them on the radio. It’s been incredibly fun, bittersweet, and cathartic to use this as a vehicle to keep Stuart’s memory alive. And thanks to Scott for the techy help which makes this possible for me to do.



Harry Nilsson Spaceman Son of Schmilsson RCA / Victor

CHARMING Let Me Take You Out Champagne and Magazines Charmingpop Recordings Worldwide

Rogue Wave Solitary Gun Permalight Universal Music Mexico

The Veils The Wild Son The Runaway Found Rough Trade

Nick Heyward Ordinary People From Monday to Sunday Epic

They Go Boom waiting for something Grande Vitesse Siesta 38

That Dog Long Island Retreat from the Sun Geffen

tompaulin it's a girls world Carcrash E.P. compilation

Blue Mountain Jimmy Carter Dog Days Roadrunner Records

Nik Kershaw Fiction 15 Minutes Eagle Rock Entertainment

The Sound Restless Time Heads & Hearts Edsel

Shotgun Wedding Mister Creepy A Big World of Fun Whiner Brothers Records

Bo Diddly Who Do You Love WHAT REMAINS unknown

The Sounds Seven Days a Week Living In America WM Sweden

_Majestic Bub Live It Up! Shelflife Records

Imogen Heap Hide and Seek Hide and Seek - Single Megaphonic

Glen Phillips Duck and Cover Winter Pays for Summer Lost Highway/IGA

FUZZY Lemon Rind Fuzzy Rhino Atlantic

Garageland Kiss It All Goodbye Do What You Want Food Chain Records

Icehouse Sister (Live) Masterfile EMI

The Palisades Alternatively Wednesdays Bad Timing compilation compilation

Wolftron Sugar Skulls Flesh and Fears unknown

Ariel Kill Him It's Eleven She Wears the Stars Like Him Silver Star Records

The Swells Without a trace Yesterday's Songs Sandwich Records

Star Ghost Dog Happylove Happy Love Planetary Group

Sea Power Be Gone Open Season Rough Trade

Engineers Sometimes I Realize Three Fact Fader Echo

