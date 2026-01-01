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Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher with Special Guest Host DJ Li"l Space
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
Nov. 10, 2026, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Helen is back in the studio!

I’m back in the studio for my annual radio show in memory of my brother Stuart. Stuart died in 2011 and left a vast library of wonderfully obscure (to me) music that I’ve been digging into over the past 15 years and discovering loads of new favorites and sharing them on the radio. It’s been incredibly fun, bittersweet, and cathartic to use this as a vehicle to keep Stuart’s memory alive. And thanks to Scott for the techy help which makes this possible for me to do.

Harry Nilsson Spaceman Son of Schmilsson RCA / Victor
CHARMING Let Me Take You Out Champagne and Magazines Charmingpop Recordings Worldwide
Rogue Wave Solitary Gun Permalight Universal Music Mexico
The Veils The Wild Son The Runaway Found Rough Trade
Nick Heyward Ordinary People From Monday to Sunday Epic
They Go Boom waiting for something Grande Vitesse Siesta 38
That Dog Long Island Retreat from the Sun Geffen
tompaulin it's a girls world Carcrash E.P. compilation
Blue Mountain Jimmy Carter Dog Days Roadrunner Records
Nik Kershaw Fiction 15 Minutes Eagle Rock Entertainment
The Sound Restless Time Heads & Hearts Edsel
Shotgun Wedding Mister Creepy A Big World of Fun Whiner Brothers Records
Bo Diddly Who Do You Love WHAT REMAINS unknown
The Sounds Seven Days a Week Living In America WM Sweden
_Majestic Bub Live It Up! Shelflife Records
Imogen Heap Hide and Seek Hide and Seek - Single Megaphonic
Glen Phillips Duck and Cover Winter Pays for Summer Lost Highway/IGA
FUZZY Lemon Rind Fuzzy Rhino Atlantic
Garageland Kiss It All Goodbye Do What You Want Food Chain Records
Icehouse Sister (Live) Masterfile EMI
The Palisades Alternatively Wednesdays Bad Timing compilation compilation
Wolftron Sugar Skulls Flesh and Fears unknown
Ariel Kill Him It's Eleven She Wears the Stars Like Him Silver Star Records
The Swells Without a trace Yesterday's Songs Sandwich Records
Star Ghost Dog Happylove Happy Love Planetary Group
Sea Power Be Gone Open Season Rough Trade
Engineers Sometimes I Realize Three Fact Fader Echo

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 Nov. 9, 2026
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
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