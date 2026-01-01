The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Helen is back in the studio!
I’m back in the studio for my annual radio show in memory of my brother Stuart. Stuart died in 2011 and left a vast library of wonderfully obscure (to me) music that I’ve been digging into over the past 15 years and discovering loads of new favorites and sharing them on the radio. It’s been incredibly fun, bittersweet, and cathartic to use this as a vehicle to keep Stuart’s memory alive. And thanks to Scott for the techy help which makes this possible for me to do.
Harry Nilsson Spaceman Son of Schmilsson RCA / Victor CHARMING Let Me Take You Out Champagne and Magazines Charmingpop Recordings Worldwide Rogue Wave Solitary Gun Permalight Universal Music Mexico The Veils The Wild Son The Runaway Found Rough Trade Nick Heyward Ordinary People From Monday to Sunday Epic They Go Boom waiting for something Grande Vitesse Siesta 38 That Dog Long Island Retreat from the Sun Geffen tompaulin it's a girls world Carcrash E.P. compilation Blue Mountain Jimmy Carter Dog Days Roadrunner Records Nik Kershaw Fiction 15 Minutes Eagle Rock Entertainment The Sound Restless Time Heads & Hearts Edsel Shotgun Wedding Mister Creepy A Big World of Fun Whiner Brothers Records Bo Diddly Who Do You Love WHAT REMAINS unknown The Sounds Seven Days a Week Living In America WM Sweden _Majestic Bub Live It Up! Shelflife Records Imogen Heap Hide and Seek Hide and Seek - Single Megaphonic Glen Phillips Duck and Cover Winter Pays for Summer Lost Highway/IGA FUZZY Lemon Rind Fuzzy Rhino Atlantic Garageland Kiss It All Goodbye Do What You Want Food Chain Records Icehouse Sister (Live) Masterfile EMI The Palisades Alternatively Wednesdays Bad Timing compilation compilation Wolftron Sugar Skulls Flesh and Fears unknown Ariel Kill Him It's Eleven She Wears the Stars Like Him Silver Star Records The Swells Without a trace Yesterday's Songs Sandwich Records Star Ghost Dog Happylove Happy Love Planetary Group Sea Power Be Gone Open Season Rough Trade Engineers Sometimes I Realize Three Fact Fader Echo