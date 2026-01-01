Summary: Riding the Blue Tsunami of 2026 was a new generation of progressive politicians, steeped in optimism, immune to cynicism, and representing some of the best things about this country. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to journalist and filmmaker Elliot Kirschner about his recent film entitled “The Work In Progress.” It is Kirschner’s second collaboration with former Secretary of Labor, Robert Reich, and it features face-to-face conversations across generational, political, and economic difference. We discuss the film, talk about the role the news media has played in sowing political division, and reflect on the midterm election results.