Norman Solomon, co-founder of RootsAction.org and Jim Hightower progressive activist commentator & author; Kica Matos, President of the National Immigration Law Center; Aru Shiney-Ajay, Executive Director of the Sunrise Movement.
New Democratic Congress Faces Dual Mandate: Prioritize Affordability and Accountability; With Stephen Miller Now in Top White House Job, Democrats Urgently Need to End ICE Operations; Trump DOJ Investigates Youth Climate and Left-Wing Groups that Resisted Minneapolis ICE Violence.