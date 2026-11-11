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Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: November 11, 2026
Weekly Program
Norman Solomon, co-founder of RootsAction.org and Jim Hightower progressive activist commentator & author; Kica Matos, President of the National Immigration Law Center; Aru Shiney-Ajay, Executive Director of the Sunrise Movement.
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
Nov. 11, 2026, midnight
New Democratic Congress Faces Dual Mandate: Prioritize Affordability and Accountability; With Stephen Miller Now in Top White House Job, Democrats Urgently Need to End ICE Operations; Trump DOJ Investigates Youth Climate and Left-Wing Groups that Resisted Minneapolis ICE Violence.

Between the Lines for November 11, 2026 Download Program Podcast
Released Date: November 11, 2026
00:29:00 1 Nov. 11, 2026
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 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
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