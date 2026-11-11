Between the Lines for November 11, 2026

Subtitle: Released Date: November 11, 2026

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Norman Solomon, co-founder of RootsAction.org and Jim Hightower progressive activist commentator & author; Kica Matos, President of the National Immigration Law Center; Aru Shiney-Ajay, Executive Director of the Sunrise Movement.

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 11, 2026, midnight

Summary: New Democratic Congress Faces Dual Mandate: Prioritize Affordability and Accountability; With Stephen Miller Now in Top White House Job, Democrats Urgently Need to End ICE Operations; Trump DOJ Investigates Youth Climate and Left-Wing Groups that Resisted Minneapolis ICE Violence.

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