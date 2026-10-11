Notes: There is ONE version of this talk. It does not include my intro/outro etc...just the talk plus portions of the Q&A, with the Qs summarized using an AI voice.



It took place in a very informal setting, with 15 or so people seated at 4 tables arranged in a rectangle.



The talk is far more mainstream than most of my content, but still well worth listening to...or even more so, depending on your point of view. Kevin Martin has a depth and breadth of knowledge that can only be gleaned from decades of experience in peace and justice movements. I say it's more mainstream because it lacks a class-based analysis of the major US political parties and of capitalism, and because the Democratic Party, presented here as an alternative to the Republicans, is IMO the "other" party of the ruling class. But that doesn't mean there's no difference between the two parties, hence my interest in recording and presenting this talk.



NOTE: Because I want to be aware of who is downloading my audio for potential radio play, I have uploaded only the first 5 minutes of this talk. If you like what you hear and think you may want to broadcast this audio, please contact me directly: wvought at gmail.com to request the audio, and I’ll send you a download link.



BE SURE TO INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND THE CALL LETTERS OF THE RADIO STATION WITH WHICH YOU ARE AFFILIATED.



Because I'm not branding this audio as an Essential Dissent episode, it will not appear on Pacifica's Audioport.



If you simply want to listen to the talk, please check out the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315