Summary: From the edge of the world to the centre of attention, World Beat Canada Radio takes you from Point Nemo to Zimbabwe this hour. Mbira music from Chiwoniso, the rhythms of Rapa Nui, and new music from your own backyard from Alex Cuba and Boogat. From our Album Cover Of The Week we debut Se A Cabeca Anda Manga, that’s future folk from Portugal by Ana Lura Caiano! Subscribe to our weekly E-Blast at worldbeatinternational.com.