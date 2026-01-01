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Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Nov. 12, 2026, midnight
From the edge of the world to the centre of attention, World Beat Canada Radio takes you from Point Nemo to Zimbabwe this hour. Mbira music from Chiwoniso, the rhythms of Rapa Nui, and new music from your own backyard from Alex Cuba and Boogat. From our Album Cover Of The Week we debut Se A Cabeca Anda Manga, that’s future folk from Portugal by Ana Lura Caiano! Subscribe to our weekly E-Blast at worldbeatinternational.com.
Calcopyrite Communications
Ana Lura Caiano - Se A Cabeca Anda Manga

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - Problems

Boogat - Buena Fiesta CANCON

Alex Cuba - De Que Me Amos CANCON

Ikevald - Children Of The Jungle

Lee Scratch Perry - I Am The Doctor

Zerzua - El-Wad El-Gamal

Nosotros - We Will Rock You

Los Bitchos - Holding Cell (feat. Ambrose Kenny-Smith)

Chiwoniso - Gomo

Fuel Fandango - Ruido

Ed Motta - O Desejo Esta Nu

MIDIval PunditZ - Jogi

Uru Kehu - To’u Re’o

Blurry The Explorer - It’s OK Paul



59:41

World Beat Canada Radio November 14 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:41 1 Nov. 12, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:41  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 