From the edge of the world to the centre of attention, World Beat Canada Radio takes you from Point Nemo to Zimbabwe this hour. Mbira music from Chiwoniso, the rhythms of Rapa Nui, and new music from your own backyard from Alex Cuba and Boogat. From our Album Cover Of The Week we debut Se A Cabeca Anda Manga, that’s future folk from Portugal by Ana Lura Caiano! Subscribe to our weekly E-Blast at worldbeatinternational.com.
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Ana Lura Caiano - Se A Cabeca Anda Manga
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - Problems
Boogat - Buena Fiesta CANCON
Alex Cuba - De Que Me Amos CANCON
Ikevald - Children Of The Jungle
Lee Scratch Perry - I Am The Doctor
Zerzua - El-Wad El-Gamal
Nosotros - We Will Rock You
Los Bitchos - Holding Cell (feat. Ambrose Kenny-Smith)